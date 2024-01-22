Munster Hurling League cancelled as time runs out for remaining fixtures

NO FURTHER GAMES will be played in the Munster Hurling League this season, and the competition will not be completed, with organisers unable to find suitable dates to play the remaining pre-season games.

With the opening weekend of the National Hurling League less than two weeks away, Munster GAA confirmed that they will not seek to reschedule Limerick’s postponed Group A meeting with Cork, or the final, in which Waterford awaited the winners.

Limerick versus Cork has already been postponed three times due to inclement weather conditions in recent weeks.

The game was initially scheduled for 7 January but was postponed due to heavy fog in Cork, before the first attempt to refix it for 17 January was postponed due to a frozen pitch in Rathkeale.

A third and final attempt to play the game on Sunday, 21 January also fell foul of the weather, with the Rathkeale pitch deemed unplayable following heavy rain.

A short statement from Munster GAA read: “After discussions with the three counties involved, it has not been possible to find suitable dates this week to play the two remaining games in the CoOpSuperstores Munster Hurling League.

“Therefore, the Munster GAA CCC has decided that the 2024 competition will not be completed.”