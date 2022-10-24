Munster’s injury crisis deepens – they are missing 20 players for Ulster game

MUNSTER’S INJURY CRISIS has deepened after it was confirmed that Stephen Archer has to undergo surgery on an injured ankle.

To add to that problem, Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Liam Coombes (hamstring) and Tom Ahern (shoulder) will all go for MRI scans this week. O’Sullivan is expected to be unavailable until New Year.

Other injury fears surround Jean Kleyn (rib) and Edwin Edogbo (calf).

A further eight players – RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder) and Antoine Frisch (calf) are already on the injured list.

Another eight players are also unavailable for this week’s Ulster game because of their involvement with the Ireland national team.

Better news surrounds Simon Zebo (calf), Mike Haley (groin) and Roman Salanoa (head) who are back in training.

And it was confirmed this afternoon that John Ryan, the tighthead prop who was released last season, will return to the club from Wasps. Oli Morris, who is Irish qualified, also joins until the end of the season.

New contracts have also been handed out to Tom Ahern, Calvin Nash and Fineen Wycherley who have all signed two-year contract extensions.

With Archer sidelined with an ankle injury Ryan returns to the province to provide cover on a three-month contract. Ryan’s contract with Wasps ended last week when the Premiership side was placed into administration.

