This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster left bruised after brush with Leinster

Joey Carbery’s return was a rare positive on the fitness front in Johann van Graan’s ranks.

By Sean Farrell Monday 30 Dec 2019, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 806 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4949222

JOHANN VAN GRAAN was left cursing his luck after the 6-13 loss to Leinster on Saturday.

On one hand, there was the sight of his side falling just short of scraping a second draw from the jaws of defeat at Thomond Park this season. On the other, he must have been keeping a body count ahead of Friday’s trip to face Ulster.

Though Joey Carbery was a welcome return – with a classy cameo that unfortunately was not enough to swing the game his side’s way – the comeback came a few minutes earlier than Van Graan had hoped, his hand forced by a hamstring niggle for JJ Hanrahan.

Add in knocks for Tommy O’Donnell, Dave Kilcoyne, Chris Cloete and Kevin O’Byrne and the South African faces extra complications on top of a six-day turnaround in a period when so many big names are under rest diktat.

“And then a lot of the guys who came off the field that finished (against Leinster) have a few bangs and bruises,” said the head coach, “we have a few games coming up, so a lot of guys have had a lot of minutes, so we also have to manage them, so a tricky situation but that is rugby.

joey-carbery-dejected-after-the-game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It’s Week 11 coming up in this 13 Week block. So, get the emotion from this one out of the way, recover and then start again on Monday.”

Today will see some of the more recognisable faces return to the ranks, but for many the focus will be trained on Paris rather than Belfast.

“The guys who have had two weeks off will be back on Monday. Obviously, a few played against Connacht, so they will only be back against Racing,” said Van Graan.

“Unfortunately, it looks like we will have more guys out than we will have back which in certain positions is key.

“But we will take our time until Monday then reassess and take it from there.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie