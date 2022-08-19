New Munster signing Frisch joins full training as Kilcoyne and Coombes return

MUNSTER HAVE ISSUED an injury update as they continue preparations for the new season.

The province take on Gloucester in their opening pre-season match at Musgrave Park next Friday, ahead of their first URC game away to Cardiff on 16 September.

Irish-qualified centre Antoine Frisch, who recently joined from Bristol Bears, has linked up with the squad for full training after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Dave Kilcoyne (neck) and Liam Coombes (toe) took part following injuries, while Jordan Hodnett (knee) has increased his training load and is nearing a return.

However, Springboks lock RG Snyman won’t be available for the opening rounds of the campaign as he works his way back to fitness following a long lay-off.

Andrew Conway (knee) and Jack Daly (knee) are also unavailable.

