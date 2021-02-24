BE PART OF THE TEAM

'He really looked good': Carbery making strides towards Munster return

The Ireland playmaker has endured a torrid run of injuries, but is finally off Munster’s injured list.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 1:00 AM
Carbery in training at UL yesterday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOEY CARBERY WAS was a conspicuous absence on Munster’s injury update yesterday.

For the past year and change, the out-half has been a mainstay of the weekly stock-take, his ankle leaving him marked ‘unavailable’ or ‘continuing to rehab’ until recent weeks when he began ‘increasing his training load’.

Yesterday, his name vanished altogether from the call sheet that listed Liam Coombes as available again while Dan Goggin (hand), Matt Gallagher (shoulder), Neil Cronin (knee), RG Snyman (knee) remained out of action.

No news, in Carbery’s case, was very good news indeed.

“Obviously they are amending his training, he is in and out but he really looked good last week and he obviously just got to keep on going,” said Munster defence coach JP Ferreira.

Munster’s stance ever since his pre-2019 Rugby World Cup injury was that Carbery ought not to be rushed back into action. But controlling the urge to get him back in a red jersey must be all the more difficult now that he is a functioning part of training again.

This week’s Pro14 clash with Cardiff Blues will probably come too sson for the Athy man, but his progress is being monitored closely and there is hope for his prospects in what remains of the season.

“When he is comfortable, and the medics are comfortable and Johann then he might be included, but he is looking really well,” added Ferreira.

“He has to just come through training and if it takes another week or another two weeks or another three weeks, that’s just want it’s going to be.

“He might not play this weekend, I can’t tell you. It’s up to him, the medical team and Johann (van Graan).”

“We are not putting pressure on anyone. He needs to be 100% in his mind and the medics need to be 100% on it so he is looking good currently.

“Probably needs a bit more contact but that will come.”

 

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

