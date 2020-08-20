De Allende and Snyman in line for Munster debuts against Leinster

JOHANN VAN GRAAN looks set to bring his two high-profile Springbok signings straight into Munster’s starting XV for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport].

World Cup winners RG Snyman and Damien de Allende are in line to make their Munster debuts as Irish rugby returns, while fellow new signing Matt Gallagher – who joined from Saracens – could also make his first appearance.

Snyman and de Allende are set to start for Munster. Source: INPHO

Van Graan is expected to name a strong team for the trip to Dublin to take on inter-provincial rivals Leinster, who have won every game in the 2019/20 season so far.

Munster confirmed bad news this week as out-half Joey Carbery was ruled out indefinitely due to ongoing issues with an ankle injury but they will hope to lift the mood with a successful restart to the season in Dublin.

Ireland internationals Andrew Conway and Keith Earls are set to start in the back three along with Matt Gallagher, who looks likely to get a shot at the number 15 shirt, although Mike Haley is thought to be close to returning from a calf injury.

Chris Farrell is in line to team up with de Allende in what could be a potent centre combination, while JJ Hanrahan is expected to continue in the number 10 shirt in Carbery’s absence, partnering Ireland international Conor Murray in the halfbacks.

Dave Kilcoyne’s ball-carrying could be important in a front row also set to include Ireland internationals Niall Scannell and John Ryan, although Stephen Archer could start at tighthead if Ryan isn’t fully fit again after a shoulder procedure in pre-season.

Meanwhile, Snyman looks likely to partner Jean Kleyn in the second row. A back row of Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue, and CJ Stander could provide Munster with balance in that department.

Munster and Leinster are due to officially name their match day 23s tomorrow.

Possible Munster XV:

15. Matt Gallagher

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. RG Snyman

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. CJ Stander