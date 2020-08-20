This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

De Allende and Snyman in line for Munster debuts against Leinster

The Springbok pair look likely to come straight into the starting team in Dublin.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 7:38 PM
33 minutes ago 1,413 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5180889

JOHANN VAN GRAAN looks set to bring his two high-profile Springbok signings straight into Munster’s starting XV for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport].

World Cup winners RG Snyman and Damien de Allende are in line to make their Munster debuts as Irish rugby returns, while fellow new signing Matt Gallagher – who joined from Saracens – could also make his first appearance.

pjimage Snyman and de Allende are set to start for Munster. Source: INPHO

Van Graan is expected to name a strong team for the trip to Dublin to take on inter-provincial rivals Leinster, who have won every game in the 2019/20 season so far.

Munster confirmed bad news this week as out-half Joey Carbery was ruled out indefinitely due to ongoing issues with an ankle injury but they will hope to lift the mood with a successful restart to the season in Dublin.

Ireland internationals Andrew Conway and Keith Earls are set to start in the back three along with Matt Gallagher, who looks likely to get a shot at the number 15 shirt, although Mike Haley is thought to be close to returning from a calf injury.

Chris Farrell is in line to team up with de Allende in what could be a potent centre combination, while JJ Hanrahan is expected to continue in the number 10 shirt in Carbery’s absence, partnering Ireland international Conor Murray in the halfbacks.

Dave Kilcoyne’s ball-carrying could be important in a front row also set to include Ireland internationals Niall Scannell and John Ryan, although Stephen Archer could start at tighthead if Ryan isn’t fully fit again after a shoulder procedure in pre-season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Meanwhile, Snyman looks likely to partner Jean Kleyn in the second row. A back row of Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue, and CJ Stander could provide Munster with balance in that department.

Munster and Leinster are due to officially name their match day 23s tomorrow.

Possible Munster XV:

15. Matt Gallagher
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. RG Snyman
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie