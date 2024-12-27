Can Munster halt Leinster's winning run in the URC?

THIS FIXTURE HAS long loomed large in the rugby calendar for Munster fans but the reality is that the festive clash with Leinster at Thomond Park hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the home side.

The last time Munster beat Leinster at their famous Limerick ground was back in December 2018 when Keith Earls and Chris Cloete scored tries, Joey Carbery kicked well off the tee, and Tadhg Beirne was player of the match in a 26-17 victory.

Leinster have been back five times since and won all of those games.

The last couple of victories have been tight, with a 20-19 success in 2022 followed by a 9-3 victory in the rain last Christmas.

What those results don’t highlight, though, is that Leinster have generally left the majority of their frontliners at home for what has usually been a St Stephen’s Day visit to Thomond. The date is different this time around and so is the Leinster selection.

First-choice players like captain Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, and James Ryan return tonight in a strong selection, with Sam Prendergast also back at out-half.

Jordie Barrett and RG Snyman are rested buy a strong bench includes the experienced Andrew Porter, Cian Hely [covering tighthead again], Ross Byrne, and Jordan Larmour.

All of that means Leinster arrive in Limerick as 11-point favourites to continue their 100% winning start to the season with eight wins from eight so far in the URC, as well as two from two in the Champions Cup.

Last weekend’s home 20-12 win over Connacht might not have been as slick or clinical as Leinster were hoping for, but they still had enough quality to overcome Connacht’s first-choice side despite making 13 changes of their own to rest key Ireland internationals.

For their part, Munster have made seven changes to their starting XV as the likes of skipper Tadhg Beirne, Dian Bleuler, Oli Jager and Alex Kendellen return.

Out-half Jack Crowley misses out on account of the IRFU’s player management programme, with Billy Burns in the number 10 shirt instead.

Billy Burns is at 10 for Munster. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Munster also come into tonight’s clash off the back of a good win pre-Christmas, with their 22-19 success in Ulster all the more impressive when you consider that Ulster had 70% possession and 76% territory.

The Ulsterman pummelled Munster’s tryline for sustained periods but the southern province withstood many of those barrages, led by Gavin Coombes with a whopping 35 tackles.

Munster also managed to use their limited share of the ball to lethal effect as they notched a try-scoring bonus point and made nine linebreaks to Ulster’s one. The redoubtable Tom Farrell continued his excellent form with a hat-trick as Munster shredded Ulster’s passive defence off the back of some poor exit kicking.

That means Munster – who are still being led by interim head coach Ian Costello – jumped into the top eight of the URC and with a rest weekend to come next weekend, they will be emptying every last ounce of emotional ferocity into this encounter. Underdogs at home in Thomond is a powerful place for Munster to be.

Whether they have the power and quality to deliver is the real question. Leinster are buoyed by getting some of their big guns back in the front five and they will look to dominate the set-piece battle and collisions, allowing backs like the fit-again Jamie Osborne and Tommy O’Brien to flourish from a strong platform.

Referee Sam-Grove White should have his hands full in a game that is sure to have plenty of spice, even if Munster will miss the injured Peter O’Mahony in that regard.

There seems to be some ill will towards Leinster around the country at present and one senses that Munster will have support from outside their own province tonight. But Leinster will be determined to embrace the chance to show they are unquestioned top dogs in Irish rugby with a complete performance.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Billy Burns, Ethan Coughlan; Dian Bleuler, Niall Scannell, Oli Jager; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (captain); Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Kieran Ryan, John Ryan, Brian Gleeson, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Ben O’Connor.

LEINSTER: Jamie Osborne; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien; Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath; Jack Boyle, Rónan Kelleher, Rabah Slimani; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (C)

Replacements: Lee Barron, Andrew Porter, Cian Healy, Brian Deeny, Scott Penny, Fintan Gunne, Ross Byrne, Jordan Larmour.

Referee: Sam Grove-White [Scotland].