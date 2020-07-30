This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 30 July, 2020
Leinster and Munster return zero positives in latest round of Covid-19 testing

All four Irish provinces have now been cleared to resume contact training.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 10:18 AM
1 hour ago 1,101 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5163592

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have been cleared for a graduated return to contact training after returning zero positive results in the IRFU’s latest round of PCR testing for Covid-19.

cj-stander-shakes-hands-with-johnny-sexton-after-the Munster and Leinster meet at the Aviva Stadium on 22 August. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

153 players and staff were tested in the two provinces this week and the IRFU has happily reported that, for the second time, no one has tested positive.

Ulster and Connacht came through their own second round of PCR testing last week without any positive results.

The IRFU says that “to date there have been 560 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group” in the four provinces, with zero positives.

It means that all four provinces have been cleared to make their graduated return to contact training as they continue to build towards the scheduled Pro14 inter-provincial clashes at the Aviva Stadium next month.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Leinster are due to face Munster on Saturday 22 August [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport], with Connacht and Ulster playing each other the following day [KO 4.30pm, eir Sport/TG4]. 

The weekend after, Leinster take on Ulster on Saturday 29 August  [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport], while Munster clash with Connacht [KO 3pm, eir Sport].

“The second round of PCR testing is now complete ahead of the graduated return to contact,” said IRFU medical director Rod McLoughlin.

“The players and staff will continue to undergo daily medical screening and assessment.  The next phase of testing will take place ahead of the Guinness PRO14 fixtures in August.”

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

