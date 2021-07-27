Cork and Waterford to meet in Munster final after wins over Limerick and Tipperary

CORK WILL MEET Waterford in the Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling final after both counties emerged from their semi-finals tonight.

The Rebels defeated Limerick by 1-24 to 1-14 to reach their first decider at the grade since 2017. Jack Leahy equalled Limerick’s total in an impressive display of marksmanship at Semple Stadium.

Leahy is in good scoring form, having posted 3-9 in the 40-point demolition of Clare in the quarter-final.

Diarmuid Healy fired over three points as Cork led by 12 points in the closing stages before a late goal from Limerick defender David Fitzgerald cut the final deficit to 10.

In the other last four clash, Waterford enjoyed a 2-25 to 4-11 win over Tipperary at Pairc Ui Rian.

It will be the Deise’s first Munster minor final since 2014 when they lost to Limerick.

Peter Cummins and Jack Twomey hit the goals in either half for the Deise, who led by 12 at the interval.

