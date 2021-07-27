Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Advertisement

Cork and Waterford to meet in Munster final after wins over Limerick and Tipperary

It’s Cork’s first minor provincial hurling decider since 2017 while Waterford last reached it in 2014.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 9:15 PM
43 minutes ago 3,312 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5507650
Cork's Darragh O'Sullivan races past Wayne Kearns of Limerick.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Cork's Darragh O'Sullivan races past Wayne Kearns of Limerick.
Cork's Darragh O'Sullivan races past Wayne Kearns of Limerick.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

CORK WILL MEET Waterford in the Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling final after both counties emerged from their semi-finals tonight. 

The Rebels defeated Limerick by 1-24 to 1-14 to reach their first decider at the grade since 2017. Jack Leahy equalled Limerick’s total in an impressive display of marksmanship at Semple Stadium.  

Leahy is in good scoring form, having posted 3-9 in the 40-point demolition of Clare in the quarter-final.

Diarmuid Healy fired over three points as Cork led by 12 points in the closing stages before a late goal from Limerick defender David Fitzgerald cut the final deficit to 10. 

In the other last four clash, Waterford enjoyed a 2-25 to 4-11 win over Tipperary at Pairc Ui Rian. 

It will be the Deise’s first Munster minor final since 2014 when they lost to Limerick. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Peter Cummins and Jack Twomey hit the goals in either half for the Deise, who led by 12 at the interval.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us! 

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie