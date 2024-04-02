Nash and Snyman both doubts for Munster's Champions Cup trip to Northampton

CALVIN NASH AND RG Snyman are both doubts for Munster’s Champions Cup round of 16 meeting with Northampton Saints on Sunday [KO 12.30, TNT Sports].

Nash has yet to feature for the province since returning from Six Nations duty with Ireland, and is continuing to work his way back from a leg injury ahead of the trip to Franklin’s Gardens.

Snyman missed last weekend’s defeat of Cardiff with illness and remains a doubt heading into the must-win European clash.

Both players will be monitored over the coming days, with a decision to be made later in the week.

Munster are currently dealing with a lengthy injury list, with Academy forward Brian Gleeson going under the knife for ankle surgery last month.

Oli Jager (knee), Fineen Wycherley (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder), Diarmuid Barron (foot), Roman Salanoa (knee), Jean Kleyn (knee/eye), Paddy Patterson (knee), Liam Coombes (shoulder) and Patrick Campbell (shoulder) are also currently unavailable for selection.

In better news for Graham Rowntree, Jack O’Donoghue has returned to training having missed the Cardiff game with a minor knock.

The province also recently confirmed that hooker Chris Moore has joined Ospreys on a short-term loan.