Munster announce more departures as injury forces Osborne and Wren to retire

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE announced the departure of four more players this month, including Rowan Osborne who has been forced to retire due to concussion.

Academy player Jonathan Wren has also been forced to retire due to injury.

Additionally, the province says that Seán French and Alex McHenry have both completed their time at the club. French and McHenry are both leaving to take up playing opportunities in England.

This follows on from the news that Chris Cloete, Damian de Allende, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher, Jason Jenkins, Declan Moore, Kevin O’Byrne and John Ryan are also moving on.

Osbourne is to retire on medical grounds due to a concussion sustained earlier in the season.

A statement from Munster Rugby explains that “Rowan has received specialist medical care since the concussion, and despite his best efforts and those of the medical team, along with lengthy discussions with those close to him, the decision to retire was made in the best interests of his long-term health.”

Wren, who is an Ireland U20s Grand Slam winner, is also retiring from the game on medical grounds despite battling back from a number of setbacks.

