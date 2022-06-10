Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 10 June 2022
Advertisement

Munster announce more departures as injury forces Osborne and Wren to retire

The province also says that Seán French and Alex McHenry have all completed their time at the club.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 10 Jun 2022, 11:38 AM
38 minutes ago 2,180 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5787372
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE announced the departure of four more players this month, including Rowan Osborne who has been forced to retire due to concussion.

Academy player Jonathan Wren has also been forced to retire due to injury.

Additionally, the province says that Seán French and Alex McHenry have both completed their time at the club. French and McHenry are both leaving to take up playing opportunities in England.

This follows on from the news that Chris Cloete, Damian de Allende, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher, Jason Jenkins, Declan Moore, Kevin O’Byrne and John Ryan are also moving on.

Osbourne is to retire on medical grounds due to a concussion sustained earlier in the season.

A statement from Munster Rugby explains that “Rowan has received specialist medical care since the concussion, and despite his best efforts and those of the medical team, along with lengthy discussions with those close to him, the decision to retire was made in the best interests of his long-term health.”

Wren, who is an Ireland U20s Grand Slam winner, is also retiring from the game on medical grounds despite battling back from a number of setbacks.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie