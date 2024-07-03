Munster confirm pre-season games against Bath and Gloucester

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED pre-season games against English sides Bath and Gloucester.

The province will take on Bath at the Rec on Saturday 31 August.

Bath are currently coached by former Munster boss Johann van Graan, and were beaten in the Premiership final by Northampton Saints last month.

Graham Rowntree’s side will then host Gloucester at Virgin Media Park on Friday 6 September.

Tickets for the game are on sale from 11am today.

The province kick-off their their 2024/25 URC season against Connacht in Limerick on Saturday 21 September.

Munster pre-season fixtures: