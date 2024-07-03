Advertisement
Munster confirm pre-season games against Bath and Gloucester

The province will travel to the Rec before hosting Gloucester in Cork.
11.05am, 3 Jul 2024
MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED pre-season games against English sides Bath and Gloucester.

The province will take on Bath at the Rec on Saturday 31 August.

Bath are currently coached by former Munster boss Johann van Graan, and were beaten in the Premiership final by Northampton Saints last month.

Graham Rowntree’s side will then host Gloucester at Virgin Media Park on Friday 6 September.

Tickets for the game are on sale from 11am today.

The province kick-off their their 2024/25 URC season against Connacht in Limerick on Saturday 21 September.

Munster pre-season fixtures:

Bath v Munster
The Rec
Saturday 3 August
KO 3pm

Munster v Gloucester
Virgin Media Park
Friday 6 September
KO 7pm

Ciarán Kennedy
