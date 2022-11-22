Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 22 November 2022
Advertisement

'All in good form' - Munster welcome back big guns as they aim to avoid another derby loss

Connacht defeated Munster 20-11 to get their first win of the campaign in early October.

1 hour ago 2,283 Views 6 Comments
Munster's Peter O'Mahony.
Munster's Peter O'Mahony.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

MUNSTER LOOK SET to go with a full hand against Connacht on Saturday as they bid to prevent a fourth derby loss of the season.

They are boosted by the availability of their Irish internationals with skipper Peter O’Mahony, lock Tadhg Beirne and half-backs Jack Crowley and Craig Casey back in harness after the win over Australia, and Joey Carbery also back in full training after missing the Wallabies win after suffering a head injury against Fiji.

Munster also welcome back Keith Earls for what would be only his second outing of the season and attack coach Mike Prendergast said the internationals have returned with a pep in their step after three wins from three in the autumn series.

“They’re available, they came back in yesterday, came back in a positive manner, all in good form after quite a successful international series. They’re back in and available for selection,” he said.

Munster, in 14th spot, are a point behind and two places below Connacht in the URC table but Prendergast is hopeful that they get this block of ten successive games off to a winning start and they are boosted by their excellent win over South Africa XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“We’ve used 55 players up to the South African game and it’s just getting the combinations. Fortunately, we can see that coming through in terms of players working with each other in certain positions, and you need that.

mike-prendergast Mike Prendergast. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

“The other side of it, it gave good exposure to some of the younger players that in the medium to long-term will stand to us. It gave us a few headaches going forward as well because a lot of those young players have performed well. 

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

“Even in terms of training together, it’s good to have numbers, good to have bodies back, and they’re bringing enthusiasm and energy which is great and positive going forward.”

Connacht defeated Munster 20-11 to get their first win of the campaign in early October but Prendergast is hopeful his side have improved a lot since then.

Our game has evolved. You look back since the Bulls game there has been a bit more consistency around our game, but there needs to be a lot more. I think that will come as we come along, getting the combinations together, but it’s something that has improved game by game.

“We’re in a decent enough place in terms of coming off our last game, with the performance against South Africa, but we know it’s a one-off game and all that matters now is what happens next Saturday against a good Connacht side that have won three of their last four games,” he added.

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie