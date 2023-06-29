Advertisement
Munster players celebrate with the URC trophy.
# Ready to go
Munster set to face Crusaders in 'Clash of Champions' game
The match comes off the back of the Irish side's URC success in Cape Town.
1 hour ago

MUNSTER HAVE announced they will face Crusaders in a ‘Clash of Champions’ game on 3 February, 2024 (kick-off: 5pm).

The match comes off the back of the Irish side’s URC success in Cape Town and sees them face the New Zealand-based team, who secured their seventh successive Super Rugby Pacific championship on Saturday in Waikato as they overcame Chiefs 25-20.

The game will also see a reunion with former Munster coach Rob Penney, who has agreed to take charge of Crusaders from 2024. 

The fixture will be part of a pre-season tour that also sees the Super Rugby side face Bristol Bears on 9 February.

The venue in Munster has yet to be confirmed while ticket details will be announced in due course.

