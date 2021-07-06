3,500 now permitted to attend Munster football semi-finals

THIS SATURDAY’S MUNSTER SFC semi-finals have been selected as test events with 3,500 supporters now permitted to attend both games.

Cork clash with Limerick at 3pm in LIT Gaelic Grounds and Kerry face Tipperary in Semple Stadium at 7pm on Saturday.

500 supporters were to be permitted to attend both games but Munster GAA have confirmed that a maximum attendance of 3,500 supporters can now enter both venues.

“Tickets will be distributed by the participating county boards,” the provincial body said on Twitter. “Any returned tickets will go on public sale on Friday morning at 11am.”

