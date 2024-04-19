Kelly named on bench for Clare, De Búrca to start for Waterford in Munster SHC openers

TONY KELLY HAS been named on the bench for Clare’s Munster SHC opener against Limerick on Sunday.

The former Hurler of the Year underwent ankle surgery before Christmas and missed the league campaign having last featured in the 2023 All Ireland semi-final.

His return to the squad is a huge boost for Banner boss Brian Lohan, who has been able to go with the same starting XV that won last month’s hurling league title against Kilkenny.

The Clare Senior Hurling side that welcome Limerick to Cusack Park for the first round of the Munster SHC this Sunday . @MunsterGAA pic.twitter.com/QO4LCuoQam — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) April 19, 2024

Experienced players David McInerney and Shane O’Donnell are both on the bench.

Also returning to action for the start of this year’s Munster SHC is Waterford’s Tadhg de Búrca, who has been named at centre back for their first round clash with Cork.

Davy Fitzgerald has named the Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Cork in Round 1 of the @MunsterGAA Senior Hurling Championship opener at Walsh Park @ 4PM on Sunday.#SuirEngineering #DéiseAbú pic.twitter.com/Pg125J4uVO — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) April 18, 2024

He has been absent since rupturing his Achilles against Limerick at the same stage last season and Davy Fitzgerald has had no qualms re-introducing him.

Conor Prunty is at full-back for the Déise having missed the last four rounds of the league through injury while Calum Lyons and Stephen Bennett are in the forward positions following their own injury issues during the league.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle)

3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley)

4. Conor Leen (Corofin)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

6. John Conlon (Clonlara)

7. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

9. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

13. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

14. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

15. David Reidy (Eire Óg Ennis)

Subs:



16. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

17. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

18. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

19. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

20. David McInerney (Tulla)

21. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)

22. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis)

23. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones)

24. Shane Meehan (Banner)

25. Robin Mounsey (Ruan)

26. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty)

4. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

5. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

6. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)

7. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty)

10. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

11. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)

12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty)

15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

Subs: