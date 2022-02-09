Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 9 February 2022
Advertisement

Dates confirmed for Munster's rearranged URC fixtures in South Africa next month

The province will play the Bulls and the Lions on 12 and 19 March.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 10:44 AM
44 minutes ago 729 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5677875
Munster are heading back to South Africa next month.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Munster are heading back to South Africa next month.
Munster are heading back to South Africa next month.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE UNITED RUGBY Championship have confirmed the rescheduled dates for the postponed round six and seven fixtures which had been due to take place in South Africa before Christmas.

Munster, Cardiff, Scarlets and Zebre Parma were all due to play URC fixtures in South Africa across November and December but ended up stuck in the country due to the rapid rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The episode caused serious disruption for the four sides, who ended up returning from South Africa without playing a single fixture between them.

Munster initially managed to fly 34 players and staff home while 14 members of their touring party stayed back in a designated quarantine hotel in Cape Town after testing positive for the virus.

The URC had quickly postponed the originally planned fixtures, and have now confirmed new dates for those ties, with the four affected teams all set to travel back to South Africa across the weekends of 11 and 18 March.

Munster will play the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, 12 March at 2.05pm Irish time.

The following weekend the province are in Johannesburg to take on the Emirates Lions, with a 12pm kick-off on Saturday 19 March.

The rearranged games coincide with the final two weekends of the Six Nations, with Munster’s fixtures falling on the same days as Ireland’s Six Nations ties with England [12 March, 4.45pm] and Scotland [19 March, 4.45pm].

The URC says the decision to move ahead with the new dates is based on ‘the level of travel restrictions from the UK, Ireland and Italy to South Africa having been eased for some time and it has been noted that SA Rugby and their franchises have been operating URC and Currie Cup fixtures with no disruption so far in 2022.’

URC CEO Martin Anayi added: “Having been on the ground alongside other members of the URC management team in December when these games were postponed, we were fully aware of the circumstances that isolation presented.

“Player welfare remains paramount to rugby’s success and after much internal consultation we believe that our clubs and players are confident that contingencies now exist that – no matter how unlikely to be needed – can expedite any future process.”

Rescheduled Fixtures for R6 & R7

Round 6

Friday, 11 March

Cell C Sharks v Scarlets, KO 5.10pm (UK) / 7.10pm (SA)

Live on Premier Sports, URC.tv

Saturday, 12 March

Vodacom Bulls v Munster, KO 2.05pm (UK) / 4.05pm (SA)

Live on TG4, Premier Sports, URC.tv

Sunday, 13 March

Emirates Lions v Cardiff Rugby, KO 2pm (UK) / 4pm (SA)

Live on Premier Sports, URC.tv

DHL Stormers v Zebre Parma, KO TBC

Premier Sports, URC.tv

Round 7

Friday, 18 March

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Vodacom Bulls v Scarlets, KO 5.10pm (UK) / 7.10pm (SA)

Live on Premier Sports, URC.tv

Saturday, 19 March

Emirates Lions v Munster, KO 12.00pm (UK) / 2pm (SA)

Live on RTÉ, Premier Sports, URC.tv

Cell C Sharks v Zebre Parma, KO 4.30pm (UK) / 6.30pm (SA)

Live on Premier Sports, URC.tv

Sunday, 20 March

DHL Stormers v Cardiff Rugby, KO 12pm (UK) / 2pm (SA)

Live on Premier Sports, URC.tv 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie