Munster's turbulent period of injuries continues with mixed news ahead of Lions clash

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Jeremy Loughman and Diarmuid Kilgallen have each undergone surgeries that will sideline them for the coming weeks, while Jean Kleyn will miss Saturday’s URC meeting with the Lions having sustained a neck injury on international duty with South Africa.

Ireland loosehead Loughman had an operation on a hip injury and will now undergo a “period of rehabilitation”. The length for which the 29-year-old will be ruled out has not yet been made clear.

Wing Kilgallen earned his first Munster cap against an All Blacks XV at Thomond Park last month but the 24-year-old recently underwent surgery on a wrist injury. Kilgallen, who joined Munster from Connacht while carrying a long-term hamstring injury, has missed the first seven rounds of URC action after suffering a setback in his recovery in September.

Munster have not yet provided a timeline for Kilgallen’s return from this latest bout of misfortune as he seeks to kickstart his career with the southern province.

Lock Kleyn will go for a scan on the neck injury that ruled him out of South Africa’s victory over Wales in their final November test in Cardiff. South Africa last week described the injury as a “niggle”, but Kleyn has now been ruled out of Saturday’s URC meeting with the high-flying Lions at Thomond Park.

Kleyn, who missed virtually all of last season with an eye issue, was recalled by the Springboks earlier this month following an injury to Bulls standout Ruan Nortje but did not add to his seven Springbok caps.

Munster have confirmed that Seán O’Brien will also miss Saturday’s key URC fixture with a “leg injury”.

On a more positive note for interim head coach Ian Costello and co, centre Alex Nankivell is already back in full training following his recent hip complaint and is available for selection.

Shane Daly (leg), Liam Coombes (leg) and Thaakir Abrahams (thigh) have also each returned to full training this week with their respective availabilities for the Lions game to be determined as the week progresses.

Alex Kendellen has been released from Ireland camp, too, where he was a training panellist in Andy Farrell’s November squad. The back row will be available to face the Lions.

Short-term front-row signings Dian Bleuler and Conor Bartley are also training with Munster having joined the province earlier this month.

There were no further updates on Josh Wycherley (neck), Mark Donnelly (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), Patrick Campbell (shoulder), Cian Hurley (knee), Edwin Edogbo (Achilles) or Roman Salanoa (knee), all of whom continue to rehab their respective injuries.