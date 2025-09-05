Munster suffer last-gasp defeat to Gloucester in pre-season clash

MUNSTER SUFFERED A 14-12 defeat against Gloucester at Kingsholm Stadium tonight.

The Irish side scored the first try of the night in the 14th minute, as Andrew Smith touched down in the right corner following Tony Butler’s well-executed crossfield kick.

Butler then added the conversion to create further breathing space between the sides.

Gloucester’s produced a strong response, as Jack Mann touched down following a five-metre scrum before Ross Byrne added the extras to level the scores.

Munster retook the lead 17 minutes into the second half.

Shane Daly celebrated his return to action with a try that emanated from a five-metre scrum.

Paddy Patterson and JJ Hanrahan were both involved in a well-worked move, with the latter’s pass allowing Daly to score in the right corner.

This time, the conversion attempt was unsuccessful, and it would prove costly.

Despite some excellent defence from the visitors in the dying minutes, the English side scored with the last play of the game.

Will Trenholm crossed over to break the Munster resistance.

George Barton made no mistake with the conversion to complete a dramatic comeback.

Elsewhere tonight, there was better news from an Irish perspective, as Connacht earned a comfortable 40-5 victory against Sale Sharks.