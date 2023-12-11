Munster hit supporter with stadium ban following incident with Bayonne lock

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE banned a supporter who pulled a Bayonne player by the jersey during Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup draw.

The supporter in question contacted Munster on Monday morning to apologise, and the province also intend to apologise to tournament organisers EPCR as well as to Bayonne.

Munster confirmed that the supporter will be banned from attending home games, but did not specify for how long.

The incident occurred in the 45th minute of Saturday’s 17-17 draw when players from both sides clashed near the touchline.

The supporter, who was situated near the front of the stand, reached out and pulled Bayonne lock Kote Mikautadze by the jersey.

Mikautadze turned to remonstrate with the supporter before Munster’s Tom Ahern quickly stepped in and ushered him away.

The incident was caught on the live TV coverage from Thomond Park, and subsequently circulated in clips on social media.

“Munster Rugby can confirm that a decision has been made to prohibit the supporter involved in an incident at Thomond Park on Saturday from attending Munster Rugby home games,” a statement on Monday evening read.

“An investigation commenced on Sunday with the supporter getting in contact with the province this morning to identify himself and apologise for his actions.

“Munster Rugby will be contacting Aviron Bayonnais and EPCR to apologise for the incident.”