Beirne extends Munster contract as 20-year-old Casey advances onto senior deal

TADHG BEIRNE HAS extended his contract with Munster through until June 2022.

Beirne joined Munster last summer. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The 27-year-old Ireland international second row joined the province last summer on an initial two-year deal but has settled in superbly and has already opted to pen new terms, adding a further two years to his contract.

Beirne, who spent two seasons in Wales with the Scarlets after leaving his native Leinster, has quickly become a key player for Johann van Graan’s side, providing a world-class turnover threat and impressive skill set, as well as growing into the lineout calling role.

Meanwhile, exciting 20-year-old scrum-half Craig Casey, who was recently named academy player of the year, has signed his first professional contract with Munster.

Casey, who helped the Ireland U20s to a Grand Slam earlier this year, will move onto a development contract next season before advancing onto a full senior deal in 2020/21.

Casey made his Munster debut against Connacht recently. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Shannon RFC man recently made his debut off the bench in the Pro14 clash with Connacht at Thomond Park.

The positive contract news comes after a few turbulent days off the pitch for Munster.

On Tuesday, the province announced that current forwards coach Jerry Flannery and backline/attack coach Felix Jones will leave the province at the end of the season after turning down new contract offers from the province.

Munster expressed their disappointment at losing Jones and Flannery while stressing that they “made every effort to retain the coaching duo.”

The southern province lost to Saracens in this season’s Champions Cup semi-finals but have a Pro14 semi-final away to Leinster to look forward to on Saturday 18 May.

