Munster captain Tadhg Beirne. Ben Brady/INPHO
Munster make six changes for Champions Cup trip to Castres

Tadhg Beirne returns as captain while Dave Kilcoyne joins the matchday squad for the first time since December 2023.
1.17pm, 12 Dec 2024
MUNSTER HAVE MADE six changes to their starting XV for Friday’s Champions Cup round two trip to Castres [KO 8pm, Premier Sports].

Having opened their European campaign with a 33-7 defeat of Stade Francais last weekend, Munster welcome back Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, John Hodnett, Brian Gleeson and Mike Haley to the starting team.

Gleeson will be making his first appearance of the season and starts a Champions Cup game for the first time.

Scannell and Archer come into the front-row where Dian Bleuler keeps his place at loosehead. Fineen Wycherley continues in the second-row with Beirne coming back in to captain the side. 

The Munster backrow sees Hodnett and Gleeson line out alongside Peter O’Mahony.

Haley is the sole change to the Munster backline, starting at fullback in a back three with Calvin Nash and Thaakir Abrahams.

Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell link up again in the Munster midfield while the in-form Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continue in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne and Oli Jager both return on the Munster bench following injury. Kilcoyne hasn’t featured for Munster since suffering a long-term injury in last year’s Stephen’s Day clash with Leinster, while Jager has been sidelined since October.

Diarmuid Barron is the replacement hooker, while Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the forward cover. Paddy Patterson and Rory Scannell are the two backs on the Munster bench.

Munster: 

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Tom Farrell
  • 12. Alex Nankivell
  • 11. Thaakir Abrahams
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Dian Bleuler
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. Stephen Archer
  • 4. Fineen Wycherley
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Brian Gleeson

Replacements: 

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Oli Jager
  • 19. Tom Ahern
  • 20. Alex Kendellen
  • 21. Paddy Patterson
  • 22. Rory Scannell
  • 23. Jack O’Donoghue
