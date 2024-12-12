MUNSTER HAVE MADE six changes to their starting XV for Friday’s Champions Cup round two trip to Castres [KO 8pm, Premier Sports].
Having opened their European campaign with a 33-7 defeat of Stade Francais last weekend, Munster welcome back Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, John Hodnett, Brian Gleeson and Mike Haley to the starting team.
Gleeson will be making his first appearance of the season and starts a Champions Cup game for the first time.
Scannell and Archer come into the front-row where Dian Bleuler keeps his place at loosehead. Fineen Wycherley continues in the second-row with Beirne coming back in to captain the side.
The Munster backrow sees Hodnett and Gleeson line out alongside Peter O’Mahony.
Haley is the sole change to the Munster backline, starting at fullback in a back three with Calvin Nash and Thaakir Abrahams.
Advertisement
Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell link up again in the Munster midfield while the in-form Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continue in the half-backs.
Dave Kilcoyne and Oli Jager both return on the Munster bench following injury. Kilcoyne hasn’t featured for Munster since suffering a long-term injury in last year’s Stephen’s Day clash with Leinster, while Jager has been sidelined since October.
Diarmuid Barron is the replacement hooker, while Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the forward cover. Paddy Patterson and Rory Scannell are the two backs on the Munster bench.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Munster make six changes for Champions Cup trip to Castres
MUNSTER HAVE MADE six changes to their starting XV for Friday’s Champions Cup round two trip to Castres [KO 8pm, Premier Sports].
Having opened their European campaign with a 33-7 defeat of Stade Francais last weekend, Munster welcome back Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, John Hodnett, Brian Gleeson and Mike Haley to the starting team.
Gleeson will be making his first appearance of the season and starts a Champions Cup game for the first time.
Scannell and Archer come into the front-row where Dian Bleuler keeps his place at loosehead. Fineen Wycherley continues in the second-row with Beirne coming back in to captain the side.
The Munster backrow sees Hodnett and Gleeson line out alongside Peter O’Mahony.
Haley is the sole change to the Munster backline, starting at fullback in a back three with Calvin Nash and Thaakir Abrahams.
Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell link up again in the Munster midfield while the in-form Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continue in the half-backs.
Dave Kilcoyne and Oli Jager both return on the Munster bench following injury. Kilcoyne hasn’t featured for Munster since suffering a long-term injury in last year’s Stephen’s Day clash with Leinster, while Jager has been sidelined since October.
Diarmuid Barron is the replacement hooker, while Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the forward cover. Paddy Patterson and Rory Scannell are the two backs on the Munster bench.
Munster:
Replacements:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Champions Cup Munster On The Road Rugby