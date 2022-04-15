O'Mahony, Carbery and Zebo all fit to start Munster's European showdown with Exeter

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has been handed a timely fitness boost as Munster bid to overturn a five-point deficit in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup last 16 clash with Exeter Chiefs.

Van Graan makes five changes to the side which lost 13-8 in the first leg last weekend with captain Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery and Simon Zebo all returning from injury.

All three missed the trip to Sandy Park – O’Mahony with a hamstring injury and Carbery with a leg/knee problem, while Zebo was a late withdrawal through illness.

But they now come back into the starting XV for the Thomond Park showdown, as do Josh Wycherley and John Ryan in the front row.

Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer and Ben Healy all drop to the bench, as does Alex Kendellan who is available having come through the return to play protocols following his head injury assessment.

Shane Daly, who scored Munster’s vital try last weekend after his late promotion from travelling reserve, misses out on the matchday 23.

Kick-off at Thomond Park is at 3pm.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Keith Earls

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Simon Zebo

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Peter O’Mahony (capt)

7. John Hodnett

8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Stephen Archer

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Thomas Ahern

21. Craig Casey

22. Ben Healy

23. Alex Kendellen

