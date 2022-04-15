Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 15 April 2022
Advertisement

O'Mahony, Carbery and Zebo all fit to start Munster's European showdown with Exeter

Johann van Graan makes five changes to the side which lost 13-8 in the first leg last weekend.

By Niall Kelly Friday 15 Apr 2022, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 3,428 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5739837
Joey Carbery returns to start at out-half for Munster.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Joey Carbery returns to start at out-half for Munster.
Joey Carbery returns to start at out-half for Munster.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has been handed a timely fitness boost as Munster bid to overturn a five-point deficit in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup last 16 clash with Exeter Chiefs.

Van Graan makes five changes to the side which lost 13-8 in the first leg last weekend with captain Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery and Simon Zebo all returning from injury.

All three missed the trip to Sandy Park – O’Mahony with a hamstring injury and Carbery with a leg/knee problem, while Zebo was a late withdrawal through illness.

But they now come back into the starting XV for the Thomond Park showdown, as do Josh Wycherley and John Ryan in the front row.

Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer and Ben Healy all drop to the bench, as does Alex Kendellan who is available having come through the return to play protocols following his head injury assessment.

Shane Daly, who scored Munster’s vital try last weekend after his late promotion from travelling reserve, misses out on the matchday 23.

Kick-off at Thomond Park is at 3pm.

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Simon Zebo
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray

1. Josh Wycherley
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Peter O’Mahony (capt)
7. John Hodnett
8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Jason Jenkins
20. Thomas Ahern
21. Craig Casey
22. Ben Healy
23. Alex Kendellen

In the final episode of the series, The Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – welcomes comedian Killian Sundermann in to studio. The online funnyman fills us in on his schools rugby days, gaining recognition during the pandemic, making his stand-up debut and travelling around Europe in a van. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie