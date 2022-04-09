Yet another blow for Munster as Zebo and Barron ruled out of Exeter clash

Zebo has been ruled out of this evening's clash.

Zebo has been ruled out of this evening's clash.

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN dealt another blow ahead of their Champions Cup clash with Exeter at Sandy Park this evening [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport] after left wing Simon Zebo and replacement hooker Diarmuid Barron were ruled out due to acute gastroenteritis.

These late withdrawals mean that travelling reserve Shane Daly comes in to start on the left wing in place of Zebo, while academy hooker Scott Buckley is promoted onto the bench instead of Barron.

Advertisement

Munster had already lost captain Peter O’Mahony, second row Tadhg Beirne, number eight Gavin Coombes, out-half Joey Carbery, right wing Andrew Conway, and loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne to injury ahead of the first leg of their Round-of-16 clash with Exeter.

The latest blow in losing Zebo and Barron underlines that Munster have been decimated by injury and illness for this crucial Champions Cup clash.

Johann van Graan’s men face an uphill task but they will hope to do enough to bring the tie back to Thomond Park and seal their progress into the quarter-finals at home in Limerick next weekend.

Munster (v Exeter):

15. Mike Haley

14. Keith Earls

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Shane Daly

10. Ben Healy

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (Captain)

7. John Hodnett

8. Alex Kendellen

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Replacements: