Dublin: 5°C Thursday 4 March 2021
Holland and Casey return for Munster as Carbery named on the bench to face Connacht

Johann van Graan has made eight changes for tomorrow night’s vital game at Thomond Park.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 12:54 PM
1 hour ago 4,055 Views 26 Comments
https://the42.ie/5371863
Billy Holland captains the side, while Joey Carbery is among the replacements.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Billy Holland captains the side, while Joey Carbery is among the replacements.
Billy Holland captains the side, while Joey Carbery is among the replacements.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE MADE eight changes to their team for tomorrow night’s Pro14 meeting with Connacht at Thomond Park (7.35pm, eir Sport 1 & Premier Sports 1).

A home victory would book a place in the Pro14 final for Johann van Graan’s team. 

Having featured as a second-half substitute in last Friday’s win over the Cardiff Blues — becoming the province’s second most capped player of all-time — Billy Holland returns to captain the side.

The 35-year-old stalwart announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season

Academy out-half Ben Healy gets the nod in place of JJ Hanrahan to partner the returning Craig Casey, who earned his Ireland debut last weekend, in the half-backs. 

After making his first appearance in over a year, Joey Carbery is once again named among the replacements on a strong bench that also features Jean Kleyn and Damien de Allende

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. Ben Healy
9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Billy Holland (captain)  
6. Jack O’Donoghue 
7. Chris Cloete
8. Gavin Coombes 

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Jean Kleyn
20. Jack O’Sullivan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Joey Carbery
23. Damien de Allende

