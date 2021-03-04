Holland and Casey return for Munster as Carbery named on the bench to face Connacht

Billy Holland captains the side, while Joey Carbery is among the replacements.

Billy Holland captains the side, while Joey Carbery is among the replacements.

MUNSTER HAVE MADE eight changes to their team for tomorrow night’s Pro14 meeting with Connacht at Thomond Park (7.35pm, eir Sport 1 & Premier Sports 1).

A home victory would book a place in the Pro14 final for Johann van Graan’s team.

Having featured as a second-half substitute in last Friday’s win over the Cardiff Blues — becoming the province’s second most capped player of all-time — Billy Holland returns to captain the side.

The 35-year-old stalwart announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season.

Academy out-half Ben Healy gets the nod in place of JJ Hanrahan to partner the returning Craig Casey, who earned his Ireland debut last weekend, in the half-backs.

After making his first appearance in over a year, Joey Carbery is once again named among the replacements on a strong bench that also features Jean Kleyn and Damien de Allende

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. Ben Healy

9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Chris Cloete

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Jack O’Sullivan

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Joey Carbery

23. Damien de Allende