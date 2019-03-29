Carbery returns and O'Donoghue earns start as Munster name side for Edinburgh

JOEY CARBERY RETURNS to the Munster XV tomorrow, with Johann van Graan naming his side to face Edinburgh in their Champions Cup quarter-final [KO 12.45pm, live on Virgin Media One, Channel 4 and BT Sport].
A hamstring injury picked up in training ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations win over Italy had ruled the out-half out of action for the past month.
But he’s set to make his return at Murrayfield alongside a strong international contingent including Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Andrew Conway tomorrow.
The news of Carbery’s inclusion caps a nice week for him on a personal level, with the Athy star signing a new contract with Munster until 2022 on Tuesday.
There are 11 changes in all. Elsewhere, Jack O’Donoghue — who has impressed since his return from a knee injury — has been rewarded for his recent brilliant form with a start at openside. This comes as his first Champions Cup start of the season.
Chris Farrell also returns to the back-line, while locks Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne line out alongside captain O’Mahony. CJ Stander starts at eight.
Munster are the first of the three provinces out in Champions Cup action this weekend, and a win would see van Graan’s men into a third consecutive semi-final.
Munster
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7.Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander.
Replacements
16. Rhys Marshall
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Dan Goggin.
