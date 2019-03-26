Carbery commits long-term future to Munster after signing extended contract

JOEY CARBERY HAS reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Munster by signing a two-year contract extension that will see him remain at the southern province until June 2022.

The out-half moved south from Leinster last season and has made a big impact at Munster already, clearly benefitting from consistent game-time in his preferred number 10 position.

Carbery has settled into life at Munster seamlessly. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Carbery signed a two-year contract with Munster ahead of this season but the province and IRFU have today announced the 23-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a new deal for a further two years.

The Athy man, who is pushing to be fit for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Edinburgh, is the top points scorer in the Champions Cup this season with 68 while he also leads the Pro14′s kicking statistics, with an 87% success rate off the tee.

Since joining Johann van Graan’s side, Carbery has made six Ireland caps to bring his overall international tally to 18, and he will look to continue his development over the next three years at Munster.

In a further boost for the province, scrum-half Alby Mathewson has signed a contract to remain with Munster until November after initially signing as injury cover for Conor Murray back in September.

