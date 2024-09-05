Munster's new recruit Thaakir Abrahams set to make his debut against Gloucester

THAAKIR ABRAHAMS WILL make his Munster debut in Friday night’s pre-season friendly against Gloucester at Virgin Media Park (7pm).

The 24-year-old South African, who arrived this summer from Top 14 club Lyon, is named to start on the left wing.

Head coach Graham Rowntree has named a squad of 30 players, handing a first senior start to academy scrum-half Jack Oliver, who lines up alongside Billy Burns in the half-backs.

Ireland U20s star Seán Edogbo, who is among the extended replacements, is in line to make his senior debut for the province.

The match will be streamed live through the Access Munster platform.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Liam Coombes

13. Shane Daly

12. Seán O’Brien

11. Thaakir Abrahams

10. Billy Burns

9. Jack Oliver

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Gavin Coombes

5.Fineen Wycherley

6. Ruadhán Quinn

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Jack O’Donoghue (capt)

Replacements from: Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Eoghan Clarke, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Ronan Foxe, Conor Ryan, Jack Daly, Seán Edogbo, Luca Cleary, Tony Butler, Tom Farrell, Bryan Fitzgerald, Gordon Wood, Patrick Campbell.