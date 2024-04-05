Snyman fit for Munster as Zebo starts against Northampton

MUNSTER BOSS GRAHAM Rowntree has been able to include Springboks second row RG Snyman in his starting XV to face Northampton in the Champions Cup on Sunday.

Snyman missed last weekend’s URC win over Cardiff due to illness but has recovered for this weekend’s Round of 16 tie at Franklin’s Gardens [KO 12.30pm, TNT Sports/ITV].

Having Snyman’s size, power, and skill available is a big boost for Munster, but they will be without Ireland international wing Calvin Nash who misses out with the leg injury he has been carrying since the Six Nations.

Nash’s absence has seen Rowntree opt for Simon Zebo on the right wing ahead of Seán O’Brien, who has been playing there in recent times. 34-year-old Zebo will bring experience to the Munster back three as they look to cause an upset in Northampton.

Advertisement

The Munster bench includes tighthead prop John Ryan despite confirmation that he had been handed a three-game suspension after a disciplinary hearing this week in relation to a dangerous clearout against Cardiff last weekend.

Munster have confirmed that they have appealed Ryan’s ban, with an appeal hearing to take place this afternoon, and he has been named among their replacements pending the outcome of that appeal.

With Oli Jager and Roman Salanoa both currently injured, Munster are short of tighthead options.

Meanwhile, Northampton have been dealt injury blows with England fullback George Furbank and Scotland centre Rory Hutchinson ruled out of Sunday’s game.

James Ramm starts in the number 15 shirt and while England scrum-half Alex Mitchell is available again after injury, he is only named among the replacements.

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson has been able to bring club captain Lewis Ludlam into his back row for the sold-out clash at the 15,000-capacity Franklin’s Gardens.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Simon Zebo

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

5. RG Snyman

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke

17. Josh Wycherley

18. John Ryan

19. Tom Ahern

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Conor Murray

22. Joey Carbery

23. Seán O’Brien

Northampton:

15. James Ramm

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Fraser Dingwall

12. Burger Odendaal

11. Ollie Sleightholme

10. Fin Smith

9. Tom James

1. Emmanuel Iyogun

2. Curtis Langdon

3. Trevor Davison

4. Alex Moon

5. Alex Coles

6. Courtney Lawes

7. Lewis Ludlam (captain)

8. Sam Graham

Replacements:

16. Sam Matavesi

17. Alex Waller

18. Paul Hill

19. Temo Mayanavanua

20. Angus Scott-Young

21. Juarno Augustus

22. Alex Mitchell

23. George Hendy

Referee: Mike Adamson [Scotland].