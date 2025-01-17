O'Mahony returns for Munster's trip to Saints as Kilgallen makes first competitive start

PETER O’MAHONY RETURNS to the Munster team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup Pool 3 clash with Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens [KO 3.15pm, Premier Sports 2].

O’Mahony had been in contention for last weekend’s home game with Saracens but failed to recover from a calf injury in time. However the influential flanker has been passed fit to play and comes straight back into the starting 15 as one of three changes.

There is a competitive debut for Diarmuid Kilgallen, while Diarmuid Barron starts at hooker.

Kilgallen joined the province from Connacht over the summer but has been limited to just one appearance – against the All Blacks XV in November – due to leg and wrist injuries.

Shane Daly misses out as he continues the graduated return-to-play protocols, while John Hodnett is also unavailable due to a knock.

Kildare man Kilgallen starts on the wing with Calvin Nash and fullback Mike Haley completing the back three.

Rory Scannell and Tom Farrell continue in the centre positions while Conor Murray and Jack Crowley get the nod again in the half-backs.

Barron comes into the front row alongside Dian Bleuler and Oli Jager, while Tadhg Beirne captains the team from the second row, where he is partnered by Fineen Wycherley.

O’Mahony comes into the Munster backrow to join Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes.

Munster have once again opted for a 6/2 bench split, with Niall Scannell, John Ryan and Stephen Archer providing the front row back-up and Tom Ahern, Jack O’Donoghue and Brian Gleeson completing the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson and Tony Butler continue as the backline replacements.

Northampton have made six changes from last weekend’s loss at Stade Francais.

Captain Fraser Dingwall returns among five changes in the Saints pack, Curtis Langdon, Alex Coles, Tom Pearson and Juarno Augustus also coming back into starting team.

In the Northampton backline, out-half Fin Smith returns after recovering from illness.

The winners of tomorrow’s game will earn a home tie in the round of 16.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen

10. Jack Crowley

9. Conor Murray

1. Dian Bleuler

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Oli Jager

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. John Ryan

18. Stephen Archer

19. Tom Ahern

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Tony Butler

23. Brian Gleeson

Northampton Saints:

15. James Ramm

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Fraser Dingwall (capt)

12. Rory Hutchinson

11. Tom Seabrook

10. Fin Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Tarek Haffar

2. Curtis Langdon

3. Trevor Davison

4. Alex Coles

5. Tom Lockett

6. Josh Kemeny

7. Tom Pearson

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16 Henry Walker

17 Tom West

18 Luke Green

19 Callum Hunter-Hill

20 Angus Scott-Young

21 Henry Pollock

22 Tom James

23 Tom Litchfield

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GEO)