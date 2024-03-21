Carbery returns to Munster team named to face Ospreys

JOEY CARBERY RETURNS to the Munster side to face the Ospreys in the URC on Friday night (7.35pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports.)

He is one of three changes to the side that beat Zebre in the previous round. Rory Scannell come into the backline, while John Hodnett starts in the pack.

None of Munster’s Six Nations-winning contingent feature in the matchday squad.

Mike Haley will make his 100th appearance for Munster in the game.

Alex Kendellen captains the side with Jack O’Donoghue among the replacements on his return from injury.

Munster (vs Ospreys)

Mike Haley; Seán O’Brien, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tom Ahern, RG Snyman; John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen (C), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Jack O’Donoghue, Ruadhán Quinn, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Shay McCarthy.