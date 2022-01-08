Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 9 January 2022
Advertisement

Van Graan praises Munster's resilience after they produce a stirring comeback

The 14 men came from behind to defeat Ulster 18-13 tonight in Limerick.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 8 Jan 2022, 10:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,638 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5649601
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JOHANN VAN GRAAN credited his team’s mentality after they eked out a victory with just 14 men tonight.

Trailing 13-6 as the game entered the final quarter, Munster held their nerve, and the ball, to overturn the deficit and record a fine win. The timing could not be better, either – after a week when the team, and their coaching staff, have been heavily criticised.

After tonight’s win, van Graan said: “We’re all really glad to have got the win; that was what we had planned all week to do; obviously the red card made it a bit more difficult, I thought at half-time we had a good tactical discussion in terms of what to do in our backfield, our scrum and our line outs.

“But the week was not tough. We had a normal routine that we stuck to. We had our meeting on Monday after the loss, as we always do. We had a very good training week. We are just very glad about the result.”

The win came on the  back of a great display from Munster’s replacements, with youngster Alex Kendellen scoring the game-changing try.

Van Graan said: “It is always a 23-man effort. Obviously losing Pete in the warm-up we had to adapt. We just said Tadhg is going to start the game, Alex will jump onto the bench. I thought we made good tactical decisions in the game in terms of when to put guys on and everybody played their part. It is always difficult to play a game with a player less, for what 65 minutes, but the belief is always there and tactically we stayed in it.

“We used our opportunities pretty well.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

mike-haley-scores-a-try-despite-michael-lowry Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

And yet early on Munster were outplayed. They actually performed better with 14 men.

“It is all about field position,” said van Graan. “If you look back we conceded the first three or four penalties. That keeps you in your half – and remember we were against one of the very best mauling teams in the competition – and we were seven zero down after that first maul of theirs. I felt our defence was pretty good, our contest on the ground was pretty good, once we got some field position, we got some momentum.

“Then in terms of our defence and kicking game, we realised we could not play with much width if you have just six backs. We subsequently kept the ball in the middle of the park, and I felt we managed that really well. We took our opportunities. We stuck to the game-plan and we are pretty happy with the result.

“We are consistent and composed when it comes to delivering our message at half-time. We don’t really react if it goes very badly or very well. We are a team that knows what we are doing; we are all aligned. It was very calm by all involved.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie