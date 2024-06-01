Munster out to secure URC top spot as rejuvenated Ulster visit Limerick

THIS HAS THE look of one of those really enjoyable days out in Thomond Park for the Munster faithful.

It’s the business end of the season, the province are flying high and a number of crowd favourites will be lacing up their boots on what is expected to be a sunny day in Limerick as Ulster come to town for a URC interpro derby [KO 5.15pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].

It’s the final weekend of the URC regular season and while Munster are feeling good about their standing, Ulster have a little more to keep the mind occupied.

The province started the day sixth on 53 points and could jump to fifth if the Stormers (54 points) drop points at home to the Lions in today’s early game.

An Ulster loss would allow Edinburgh or Benetton (both on 49 points) to overtake the province. Benetton host Edinburgh at 1pm today, so Ulster will know exactly what they need to do by the time they take to the pitch in Limerick. They are already guaranteed a place in the playoffs but need to finish in the top seven to secure Champions Cup rugby next season.

Advertisement

And while toppling Munster at home is currently one of the toughest tasks in the URC the province can make the trip south with confidence. Richie Murphy has lifted the mood since replacing Dan McFarland as head coach and his team are playing with belief again – notching up four wins on the bounce, including an impressive defeat of Leinster last time out in Belfast.

It’s no surprise Murphy has kept faith in the same starting XV to do a job today.

It could be a cracker, with Munster also looking strong across their season run-in. Graham Rowntree’s side have won their last eight URC games and victory of any form today would secure home advantage should they reach the semi-finals and final. Last year Munster won this competition the hard way, grinding out big wins on the road, but this time it all looks to be falling nicely in their favour.

And with a dry, sunny day forecast in Limerick, conditions looks perfectly suited for Munster to get their slick attacking game firing.

Rowntree has been able to welcome back a host of big-hitters with Peter O’Mahony, RG Snyman, Simon Zebo, Seán O’Brien, Rory Scannell and Stephen Archer the six players restored to his starting team. This is Zebo’s first game since announcing he will retire at the end of the season and the fullback will be keen to put on another show.

Yet Ulster can perhaps get the upper hand in midfield. Will Addison and Stuart McCloskey form a classy centre partnership for the visitors while Munster start with Seán O’Brien and Rory Scannell as Antoine Frisch and Alex Nankivell both miss out.

For all the progress Ulster have made under Murphy it’s still early days for the new head coach and this Munster squad should have enough to bag another win before heading into the playoffs, with their 6/2 bench split capable of offering extra punch on the home straight.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Seán O’Brien, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; RG Snyman, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, John Ryan, Oli Jager, Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, John Hodnett.

ULSTER: Ethan McIlroy; Mike Lowry, Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Kieran Treadwell, Alan O’Connor (capt); Cormac Izuchukwu, David McCann, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Andy Warwick, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore, Jude Postlethwaite.

Referee: Frank Murphy [IRFU].