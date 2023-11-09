Jack Crowley starts as Munster and Ulster ring changes for interpro clash

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Graham Rowntree has made five changes for tomorrow’s interpro derby against Ulster in Belfast [KO 7.35pm, live on RTÉ 2].

Jack Crowley starts for the southern province, renewing his half-back partnership with Craig Casey as Joey Carbery is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ireland international Crowley was a second-half replacement for Tony Butler in last week’s 45-15 bonus-point win over the Dragons.

Jeremy Loughman also returns from international duty, with Fineen Wycherley winning his 100th cap from the off. Antoine Frisch and John Hodnett start too, having missed the victory last weekend.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron captains Munster for the first time, with a number of Academy players included in the 23.

Jack O’Donoghue was not considered for selection due to illness, with Rory Scannell and Tom Ahern dropping to the bench.

Advertisement

Ulster will similarly welcome back Ireland internationals from World Cup duty, with Stuart McCloskey named in the XV and Rob Herring and Iain Henderson among the replacements. Should he feature, Herring is in line to break the all-time Ulster appearance record with 230.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Dan McFarland makes 11 changes, with a host of big-hitters returning after Saturday’s 22-20 defeat to Connacht.

Tom Stewart captains the side from hooker, with Rob Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak, Greg McGrath, Cormac Izuchukwu, Kieran Treadwell, David McCann and Marcus Rea also starting.

Rowntree anticipated a major shuffling of the Ulster deck as they target a scalp on home soil.

“I think their selection of the team they sent down to Connacht on Saturday reflected what they are thinking of us on Friday night,” the URC winning boss said this week.

“We are going to Ravenhill on a Friday night and a lot of teams have come unstuck there. I think it is going to be an international intensity game around breakdown.

“Our discipline has to be very good. We can’t give them access because they have a very good maul. They are actually expanding the game this year but access we can’t give them, silly penalties, and our breakdown has to be spot on.

“It’s another big test and they just roll on, week to week. They all have different threats but this is another big test for us.”

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (C), John Ryan; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Ben O’Connor.

Ulster: Ethan McIlroy, Rob Baloucoune, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart (C), Greg McGrath, Cormac Izuchukwu, Kieran Treadwell, David McCann, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Iain Henderson, Dave Ewers, John Cooney, Jake Flannery, Jude Postlethwaite.