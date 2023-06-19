Munster to face Leinster in pre-season friendly in Cork

MUNSTER WILL FACE Leinster for the first time at Musgrave Park since 2007 when the provinces meet in a pre-season friendly on Friday 8 September.

Kick-off was originally announced as being 7:30pm but was later moved forward to 6pm to avoid a direct clash with the opening fixture of the Rugby World Cup, with hosts France taking on New Zealand at 9:15 Irish time.

Graham Rowntree’s URC champions will begin their 2023/24 league campaign on the weekend of 21/22 October, and have a second pre-season friendly penciled in against the Barbarians at Thomond Park on 30 September.

Munster are also expected to announce an away pre-season friendly against one of the other provinces in the coming weeks.