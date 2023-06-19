Advertisement
Dan Sheridan/INPHO The sides did battle in an epic URC semi-final last month.
# hello again
Munster to face Leinster in pre-season friendly in Cork
The game on Friday 8 September will kick off at 6pm, avoiding a clash with the Rugby World Cup opener between France and New Zealand.
27 minutes ago

MUNSTER WILL FACE Leinster for the first time at Musgrave Park since 2007 when the provinces meet in a pre-season friendly on Friday 8 September.

Kick-off was originally announced as being 7:30pm but was later moved forward to 6pm to avoid a direct clash with the opening fixture of the Rugby World Cup, with hosts France taking on New Zealand at 9:15 Irish time.

Graham Rowntree’s URC champions will begin their 2023/24 league campaign on the weekend of 21/22 October, and have a second pre-season friendly penciled in against the Barbarians at Thomond Park on 30 September.

Munster are also expected to announce an away pre-season friendly against one of the other provinces in the coming weeks.

