Should he stay or should he go? Van Graan's Munster future up in the air

THERE HAS BEEN a whole lot of uncertainty for Munster on the rugby front over the past fortnight, and there is plenty more uncertainty behind the scenes at present too.

The departure of senior coach Stephen Larkham at the end of this season has already been confirmed – the Australian is returning home to the Brumbies after declining an extension offer - and Munster could be set for further change on the coaching front.

Head coach Johann van Graan is out of contract next summer and The42 understands that he has been approached by Bath about making a move to England as the Premiership club looks to rebuild.

It’s believed that Munster have been keen to re-contract van Graan as they look for stability on the coaching front, with sources reporting that the province offered him a new two-year deal.

However, Munster are now understood to be preparing themselves for the possibility of van Graan departing at the end of the current campaign following the approach from Bath.

It’s believed that the English club – where Stuart Hooper is currently director of rugby and Neal Hatley is head coach – are ready to make a long-term contract offer to secure someone to drive them forward next season.

Bath, who play Leinster in the Champions Cup today, have been struggling badly this season, losing all nine of their Premiership games so far.

Van Graan is seen as someone who could deliver long-term stability to the club, building sustainable structures and producing more consistent performances. The42 understands that he was on Bath’s shortlist from the beginning of their hunt for a new boss.

Van Graan with Heyneke Meyer at the 2015 World Cup. Source: Christiaan Kotze/INPHO

The South African took over as Munster head coach in 2017 following Rassie Erasmus’ exit and extended his contract in 2019 when there was still another year left on his deal.

The Munster gig was the first time that van Graan had been the main man. His coaching pathway started at the Blue Bulls in his native Pretoria, working up through their teams to become an assistant at Super Rugby level, helping the franchise to three titles under Heyneke Meyer and then Frans Ludeke.

In 2012, Meyer brought van Graan into the Springboks’ set-up as an assistant and he stayed for five years, including the 2015 World Cup, and held influential roles coaching the forwards and later their attack. Van Graan was also very popular with the South African players.

Erasmus recommended him to Munster when he was on the way out and the Irish province duly signed him up in 2017.

Four years on, van Graan has yet to convince some of the province’s supporters – and, indeed, some of their players – of his qualities as the big boss. He is obsessive about the game, a gentleman to deal with, and gets on well with everyone he comes across but Munster have been unable to take the final steps to trophy-winning success under him.

There are lofty expectations at Munster despite the province not winning anything at senior level since 2011 and van Graan will not have enjoyed the criticism in recent years despite his own sense that the province is consistently competitive.

He has also been dealt some bad luck, particularly with the back-to-back ACL injuries to RG Snyman, who would likely have been a genuinely game-changing presence for Munster over the past two seasons but for those setbacks.

While Bath are currently in dire straits, it isn’t difficult to see the attraction. The only way is up, the club is heavily resourced, and they have some excellent players and promising youngsters. It’s understood that the contract on offer would also be financially very strong.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Stephen Larkham's exit has already been confirmed. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

If van Graan departs, Munster will be left looking for at least two new leading coaches.

Defence specialist JP Ferreira and forwards coach Graham Rowntree are also out of contract at the end of this season but, again, the understanding had been that Munster would offer them new two-year deals.

If van Graan left, it might be that Ferreira would go with him but it’s believed that Rowntree is now happily settled in Limerick, meaning it would be a surprise to see him depart too.

Current Racing 92 attack coach Mike Prendergast, a former Munster scrum-half, has been discussed as a possible replacement for Larkham in running the Munster attack but recent indications had been that the timing might not be ideal next summer.

However, if there was a bigger role on the table it might be enough to tempt the former Young Munster director of rugby back to Ireland.

Ronan O’Gara is only in his first season in sole charge of La Rochelle, having signed a new three-year deal through to 2024 earlier this year. He seems very content where he is.

Ex-Ireland U20s coach Noel McNamara is another whose name has been discussed in Munster but he has only recently moved to South Africa to work as the Sharks’ attack coach.

Of course, Munster would broaden their search beyond homegrown candidates if they were looking for a new head coach, in particular.

It remains to be seen exactly what happens with van Graan beyond the end of the current season. His focus right now is on the Wasps clash tomorrow, but he has a big decision to make very soon.