Larkham lands new head coach role with Brumbies after declining new Munster deal

The senior coach will remain with the Irish province for the rest of the season before joining the Brumbies in July.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 9:24 PM
55 minutes ago 2,609 Views 8 Comments
Munster coach Stephen Larkham.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Munster coach Stephen Larkham.
Munster coach Stephen Larkham.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHEN LARKHAM HAS been announced as the new head coach with the Brumbies following the news that he is set to depart from Munster at the end of the season.

It was revealed yesterday that the former Wallabies out-half had declined a contract extension offer from the Irish province, having joined the side as senior coach in 2019.

The Brumbies has since confirmed that Larkham will return to the club in July as head coach for the 2023 and 2024 Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

“It’s exciting to know I’ll be returning home to the Brumbies and to Canberra with my family after finishing up my time in Ireland,” Larkham told the club website.

Larkham played 116 times in ACT colours from 1996 to 2007, winning two Super Rugby titles, and joined the club’s coaching staff in 2011.

He began his first stint as head coach in 2014 alongside current assistant coach Laurie Fisher, becoming head coach in 2015 before departing after the 2017 season to take up a full-time role with the Wallabies.

“Playing for the Brumbies as a Canberra local was obviously a special time in my life and the club were very supportive in my transition into coaching so I want to thank Phil (Thomson, CEO) and the Brumbies board for giving me this opportunity to come back and represent the club again as head coach.

“I’ve developed and learnt a lot both as a person and as a coach in these past couple of years, and I’m looking forward to bringing that experience back to the Brumbies to ensure their continued success.

“Moving forward for this season, I’ll be supporting the Brumbies as always from here in Ireland but my only focus now is on finishing off my time with Munster on a high.”

Larkham’s departure leaves Munster looking for a new attack specialist.

The42 understands that former Ireland U20s coach Noel McNamara – who only joined the Sharks in South Africa at the start of this season – is among those under consideration for the role.

Additional reporting by Murray Kinsella

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Read next:

