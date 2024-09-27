Advertisement
Muriel Furrer of Switzerland. Alamy Stock Photo
Tragedy

Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after crash at Worlds

The 18-year-old suffered a serious head injury in a crash at the women’s junior road race.
2.40pm, 27 Sep 2024
SWISS CYCLIST MURIEL Furrer died on Friday a day after the 18-year-old suffered a serious head injury in a crash at the women’s junior road race at the World Championships.

“It is with great sadness that the UCI and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships today learned the tragic news of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer,” cycling’s governing body, the UCI, said in a statement.

The 18-year-old rider fell heavily as the race took place in wet conditions on Thursday before being flown to hospital by helicopter in a “very critical” condition.

“Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital,” the UCI said.

“The international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her.”

According to Swiss media, the accident occurred in a forest above Kusnacht, on the eastern shore of Lake Zurich, and it took many minutes before the rider was discovered.

“Investigations by the competent authorities are underway,” the UCI said on Friday morning before the announcement of the death, adding that the world championships would continue with the women’s and men’s races scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.

Furrer won silver in both the junior time trial and road race at this year’s Swiss nationals.

AFP
