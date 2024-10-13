Na Piarsaigh and Doon set up exciting Limerick decider

HEAVYWEIGHTS NA Piarsaigh will put their Limerick SHC crown on the line against Derek McGrath’s Doon in a fortnight, after their respective victories over Kilmallock and Patrickswell on Sunday afternoon.

The final will see both sides chasing a club first; the Caherdavin side are hunting a first-ever three-in-row, having made the breakthrough in 2011. Doon, meanwhile, despite numerous appearances at the business end of the championship, still hunt that maiden title.

Doon got the better of the Well for the second time this season in Kilmallock, winning 2-24 to 2-14. A marvellous opening 20 minutes saw the men from the east open up a 0-15 to 0-2 lead. Adam English, Kevin Maher and Richie English were all on target as plenty clicked for Doon.

However, the Well, spurred on by Diarmaid Byrnes came back into the contest. A goal from Patrick Kirby as well as scores from Aaron Gillane and Byrnes had the gap back to six heading towards half-time. However, Doon steadied with the final two scores of the half to lead by 0-17 to 1-6.

Advertisement

Aaron Gillane was shown a second yellow card early in the season half and with it appeared to go hope for Ciaran Carey’s men. However, they kept in the fight and had the gap back to four points on a couple of occasions.

A brace of quick-fire goals from Kevin Maher killed the contest before Kevin O’Brien got a late consolation for the Well. Darragh O’Donovan’s all-action display earned him Man-of-the-Match.

In the second semi-final, Shane O’Neill’s Na Piarsaigh powered their way to victory against a Kilmallock side managed by incoming Waterford boss, Peter Queally.

With the Gaelic Grounds out of commission, Mick Neville Park played host to its first senior semi-final, with a large crowd to witness Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh, the rivalry that has dominated the last decade of Limerick hurling.

Despite trailing for over 50 minutes of this contest, Na Piarsaigh rallied late to sneak a 1-16 to 0-18 victory. Will Henn’s score early in stoppage time was the difference after an earlier goal from Ronan Lynch helped wrestle back control.

Lynch chipped in with 1-9, including that 49th-minute goal, after Kilmallock led by four points at the change of ends. However, Henn, JJ Carey and Adrian Breen were among the second-half scorers.

Conor Hanley Clarke hit nine points for the Balbec but was off target with a last-gasp free to send the game to extra time.

Shane O’Brien well shackled by inter-county teammate, Peter Casey, was only able to add a point to his Championship total of 4-21.

The decider is pencilled for Sunday 27 October at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, with Ballygunner to meet the winners, at the same venue, a week later.