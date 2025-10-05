Na Piarsaigh and Doon advance to Limerick senior hurling final rematch

Limerick SHC semi-finals

Na Piarsaigh 2-20 Kilmallock 1-17

Doon 2-21 Ballybrown 0-14

**********

FOLLOWING WINS OVER Kilmallock and Ballybrown, Na Piarsaigh and Doon will contest the Limerick senior hurling championship final and battle for the Daly Cup in two weeks’ time.

The Caherdavin side were far too strong for Kilmallock in Bruff, winning out 2-20 to 1-17. A brace of goals from Adrian Breen as well as five first-half points from Peter Casey ensured they were firmly in control, when leading by 10 at half-time.

The Kilmallock charge was led by Shane O’Brien who was well marshalled at times by a resolute Na Piarsaigh defence, which had Mike Casey and Ronan Lynch at the heart of it.

Breen’s first goal came inside two minutes, after Lynch’s long-range free dropped in the square. The 2020 All-Ireland winner pounced for the opening score.

It was quickly out to a six-point margin with Will Henn and Mike Casey on the scoresheet. There was then scores in reply from O’Brien and Ciaran O’Connor. Four in-a-row brought it to 1-6 to 0-7, while a devastating four minutes saw 1-4 without reply for Shane O’Neill’s men.

Daithi Dempsey and Peter Casey both landed a pair of points while in between, Breen bagged another green flag. There was little Kilmallock could do in reply to a lead that stretched to 12 nearing half-time.

Advertisement

Try as they might, six points wass as close as James Hickey’s men could get, with Conor Hanley Clarke, their ‘keeper on target with some long-range frees. Kevin Downes replied late with three placed balls before the consolation goal from sub Oisin Enright.

Champions Doon, meanwhile, secured a 2-21 to 0-14 victory over Ballybrown. A devastating final-quarter swatted aside the challenge from the Clarina men, who were appearing in a first semi-final since 2016.

They were able to hit 2-9 to just 0-1 in the final 20 minutes of action as goals from Eddie Stokes and Kevin Maher on 44 and 47 minutes gave them a winning platform which they never looked like relinquishing.

Doon are the defending champions. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Managed by Derek McGrath, the East Limerick side defeated Na Piarsaigh to win their maiden crown last term, and are now 60 minutes away from quickly adding a second.

Ballybrown led 0-8 to 0-7 by half-time with Aidan O’Connor bagging three late frees in a very fragmented opening half. Earlier scores from O’Connor and fellow Limerick man Colin Coughlan were replied to by Adam English, Eddie Stokes and Donal Coughlan.

Galway native Kevin Lally has guided the city club to this stage, having more than held their own following their return to the top six on Shannonside. However, this was a below-par performance, with just four points from play across the hour.

For Doon, late scores from Donal Coughlan, Dean Coleman and Cormac Ryan complimented the free-taking of Adam English, who was busy in the middle third. Still short Richie English through injury, Darragh O’Donovan and Barry Murphy continue to be the corner-stones for Doon.

Those two quick-fire green flags opened daylight, and Ballybrown chased their own goals, something that has eluded them in two consecutive outings after bagging 14 in the group phase.