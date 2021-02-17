BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 17 February 2021
Power's incredible season continues as she smashes her own Irish indoor 800m record in Poland

The Dubliner has clocked three of her fastest ever times during the 2021 season, and this evening broke a record she set just over a fortnight ago.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 6:44 PM
Nadia Power (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND’S NADIA POWER produced a superb performance at the World Indoor Tour in Torún, Poland this evening, smashing her own Irish indoor 800m record to finish third in a time of 2:00.98.

The 23-year-old had previously set a national record of 2:02.44 when she finished second in the 800m at the Vienna Indoor Meet just over a fortnight ago.

Templeogue AC star Power went better again in Torun among a world-class field, clocking a result that puts her in good stead in relation to an Olympic qualification spot.

Power has produced three of her fastest times ever during the 2021 season, also improving on her outdoor best of 2:01.01 — set in September 2020 — which was a new Irish U23 record.

The Dubliner will now return home to continue preparations for the European Indoor Athletics Championships which are set to take place between 5 and 7 March, also in Torun.

