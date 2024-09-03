Advertisement
Munster’s Calvin Nash (file pic). Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Take a Bow

Nash and O'Leary claim honours at Munster Rugby Awards

The performances of John Hodnett and Muirne Wall were also recognised
10.00pm, 3 Sep 2024
984
0

CALVIN NASH and Maeve Óg O’Leary have been recognised at this evening’s Munster Rugby Awards.

Nash and O’Leary won the respective Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year awards.

27-year-old winger Nash enjoyed an excellent season that saw him score six tries in 18 appearances for Munster — the impressive form led to an Ireland call-up as he started every game in the Six Nations and summer tour of South Africa.

24-year-old back-row O’Leary started all four matches for Munster in the 2023/24 Women’s Interprovincial Championship and scored two tries.

She also featured in the historic clash against the Barbarians at Thomond Park before representing Ireland in the WXV3 competition.

John Hodnett and Muirne Wall were also recognised, winning the men’s and women’s editions of the Supporters’ Player of the Year award.

A full list of the winners can be seen below…

Bank of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year – Calvin Nash 

Bank of Ireland Women’s Player of the Year – Maeve Óg O’Leary 

Virgin Media Supporters’ Player of the Year – John Hodnett and Muirne Wall  

Academy Player of the Year – Brian Gleeson   

Breakthrough Women’s Player of the Year – Beth Buttimer   

Referee of the Year – Andrew Brace  

Bank of Ireland Senior Club of the Year – Nenagh Ormond RFC 

Bank of Ireland Junior Club of the Year – Clonakilty RFC  

School of the Year – Presentation Brothers College

Club Age-Grade Section of the Year – Bruff RFC  

Club Mini Section of the Year – Dungarvan RFC  

The 42
