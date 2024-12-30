Nathan Aspinall dominates Ricardo Pietreczko to earn quarter-final spot

NATHAN ASPINALL produced an almost perfect whitewash over Ricardo Pietreczko to book his place in the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship.

The 33-year-old dropped just two legs in a 4-0 demolition of the German, whose average of 78.46 and just two 180s told its own story.

World number 12 Aspinall admits he has occasionally struggled with the pressure to prove wrong the critics on social media but had no such worries on his way to a quickfire victory at Alexandra Palace, where he had a massive backing.

“I’m putting so much pressure on myself. My biggest problem is I go on social media. I’m off it now,” he told Sky Sports.

“I can’t do right for doing wrong: I play well, I get criticised. I say the wrong thing, I get criticised.

Advertisement

“I try so hard to stick two fingers up at the keyboard warriors – why am I bothered? I’ve got this support here today, why am I bothered by what people are saying?

“I think it’s a lesson learned for myself and other darts players.”

Two-time semi-finalist Aspinall, who had six 180s, a highest checkout of 131 and an average of 94.28, has not dropped a set since his opening game.

Callan Rydz booked his place in the quarter-finals for the second time in his career with a comeback 4-3 win over Robert Owen.

Rydz, who had not lost a set at the tournament, found himself 2-0 down but when Owen missed double 10 for a 140 checkout to win the third the Geordie began his comeback by winning the next three sets.

Doubles was to be Owen’s downfall in the latter stages, with just a 28 percent success rate overall, and although he managed to take the match to a decider his opponent proved better at closing things out.

“I saw a photo this week of me celebrating Christmas with my grandma who I lost and it really hurt, so this is for her,” Rydz told Sky Sports.

“The crowd got me through that match. Rob battered me in the first two sets.

“I didn’t feel like I played good there but I have seen the average (97.38) and I was decent. I have a day off tomorrow to recharge the batteries.”

Chris Dobey beat Kevin Doets 4-3 to set up a New Year’s Day quarter-final against Gerwyn Price.

“I gave the fifth set away when I should have been home and hosed but I dug in,” he said.