'It's a shambles... It was embarrassing playing that today. I feel ashamed'

NATHAN COLLINS SAYS he feels ‘ashamed’ after Wolverhampton Wanderers were trounced 4-0 at home by Leicester City today.

The Ireland defender labelled his side’s performance as shambolic and embarrassing after goals from Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy helped the Foxes out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Molineux faithful turned on their team, with loud boos ringing around the stadium, and they also vented their anger towards the club hierarchy, in particular technical director Scott Sellars, following the botched attempts to recruit a successor for Bruno Lage, who was sacked this month.

Caretaker Steve Davis will remain in charge after failing to tempt Queens Park Rangers head coach Michael Beale earlier this week.

And Collins insisted the fans were riot to show their frustration during the dismal defeat. “I don’t blame them, they spent good money to come and watch us, and they didn’t deserve that from us, it was embarrassing from us, and they deserve better.

“They deserve for us to at least try hard. We didn’t give them a performance to be proud of. It’s not good enough. End of. It’s nowhere near where we need to be.”

Speaking to the Express and Star, Collins added: “It’s a shambles, a poor performance. It was embarrassing playing that today, I feel ashamed, for me and the players, and we need a reaction.

“We said it before the game, both boxes, you look at the stats, we’ve had so many chances. We’ve had the better chances probably, but we don’t score a goal, they have five shots and score four goals. Defensively and attacking, we were nowhere near where we needed to be.

“Maybe it is [a confidence problem]. Listen, I’m not contributing up top, I need to put my head on something maybe, and I need to defend as well. We all need to do something, it’s not about single players, it’s about everyone joining together and doing their job.

“I don’t think it can get much worse, I think we can get better. There’s so much quality in this dressing room to get better and I think we will.

“We’ve gone so low, we can only bounce back up. It’s my job and the other leaders in the group to get us going and get performances out of us.”