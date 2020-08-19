Good news in athletics circles as national championships to proceed as planned behind closed doors

ATHLETICS IRELAND HAS confirmed that the 2020 National Senior and U23 Track and Field Championships will proceed as planned behind closed doors from this weekend.

Yesterday’s government announcement that all sporting events will now take place behind closed doors had cast doubt over the championships, with 200 people permitted to attend sporting events up to this point.

But the sport’s national governing body eased fears of a cancellation of the 148th consecutive edition of the meet this morning, stressing that all of the action from Santry’s Morton Stadium — this weekend and next — will go ahead, and will be live streamed as previously planned.

“Our National Senior and U23 Track and Field Championships will proceed as planned behind closed doors,” Athletics Ireland wrote on Twitter this morning.

“We will release further details regarding the schedule later today. All four days will be live streamed. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Athletics Ireland previously announced that this year’s championships will be run across nine sessions in Santry — three on Saturday, 22 August, and two each on 23, 29 and 30 August.

Thank you for your understanding and patience. pic.twitter.com/krahrwT5E7 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 19, 2020

Good luck to all the athletes over these 4 days and be proud that you stayed positive and trained hard throughout this unprecedented time . I hope you get the performance you deserve at what ever your level is #driveon #controlthecontrolable #staysafe #besensible https://t.co/8Z1bDxamRJ — Rob Heffernan OLY (@RM_Heffernan) August 19, 2020

Great news that the 148th consecutive 🇮🇪 National Athletics Championships can still go ahead in Dublin this weekend complying with all government restrictions..... They’ve survived 2 x World War, War of Independence, Civil War, all weather conditions over the last 147 years..... https://t.co/og0F3Cauf5 — Pierce O'Callaghan (@Pierceathletics) August 19, 2020

