New National Director of Hurling to be appointed by GAA

THE GAA ARE SET to re-establish a National Director of Hurling, over three years since former Kilkenny coach Martin Fogarty’s employment ended.

The initiative springs from the early work of the National Hurling Development Committee that has been established under GAA President Jarlath Burns and chaired by Terry Reilly of Antrim.

The role will now be advertised and the vision of the committee, alongside the GAA’s Coaching and Games Department, will be rolled out with the co-operation of whoever is chosen for the job.

The Head of Hurling will have responsibility for the overall strategic development of the game of Hurling, with particular emphasis on designated counties.

Relevant initiatives will also act as a resource working with the Camogie Association to support growth and participation objectives in the Táin Region.

At a media briefing in Croke Park on Wednesday morning, the early work carried out by the committee, across eight in-person meetings and various sub-committee workshops, was outlined.

The work began with the review of previous Hurling Development plans, and studying various presentations around participation levels, clubs and fixtures played throughout Ireland, with particular emphasis on areas requiring development.

GAA President Jarlath Burns, said, “Upon taking office last February, I was acutely aware of the need for a Hurling Development Committee with a plan and vision that makes a real commitment to the development of our great game.

“The HDC and the appointment of a new National Head of Hurling represents our determination to grow the game, increase participation and crucially, establish new clubs.

“It will take time, but our reward will be the sight of young people enjoying this national treasure and hurling and camogie thriving – especially in the Táin Óg region where so much progress has been made in a relatively short time.”

Chairman of the Hurling Development Committee, Terry Reilly, said, “Since our first meeting at the end of April, the Hurling Development Committee and its members have spent significant time understanding the current Hurling landscape across the Country.

“It is fair to say that the current participation and performance levels vary significantly depending on where you come from. It is the ambition of the Hurling Development Committee that, regardless of where you come from, an appropriate opportunity will be provided for participation and engagement in hurling.

“To do this we need to grow the number of clubs playing our games and provide support structures in coaching, administration and refereeing.”

He added, “The development of Hurling and Camogie is a long-term project that not only focuses on the bottom tiers and the Committee is fully aware of the need to grow and enhance the game across all tiers with support from Counties and Provinces. Today’s announcement of the advertisement of the National Head of Hurling is a significant step forward to achieving our goals.”