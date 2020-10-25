Winners and losers: the state of play after the final round of the National Football League

KERRY, ROSCOMMON, CORK and Limerick all ended the 2020 GAA football league as title winners after the last round of games this weekend delivered the final outcomes across the four divisions.

Exactly nine months since the opening round of the league games took place in late January, the action has concluded with the Round 6 and 7 fixtures over the last two weekends.

In Division 1 Kerry yesterday clinched their second title win in four seasons with their success over Donegal. Meath, who earned their only point of the campaign with today’s draw against Monaghan, had already been relegated. They’ll be joined in Division 2 next season by Mayo who drop out of the top flight for the first time in 23 years following their one-point defeat against Tyrone in Castlebar this afternoon.

In Division 2 Roscommon were crowned champions of the second tier yesterday when they beat Cavan, their third title win in six campaigns at that level, while Armagh are promoted to the top flight for the first time since 2012. Fermanagh had already been relegated and Ulster rivals Cavan will join them in facing the drop.

Division 3 had already confirmed Cork’s promotion and their status as champions before today’s games while Down were guaranteed to go up with them as they could not be overtaken. At the bottom Louth were relegated to the basement division, while Leitrim also went down following their two-point defeat at the hands of Tipperary.

And finally in Division 4 there was a title win at that level for Limerick for the third time in 11 seasons while Wicklow have also been promoted as Antrim and Wexford lost out in the race to go up.

Division 1

Champions – Kerry

Relegated – Meath & Mayo

Division 2

Champions – Roscommon

Promoted – Armagh

Relegated – Cavan & Fermanagh

Division 3

Champions – Cork

Promoted – Down

Relegated – Louth & Leitrim

Division 4

Champions – Limerick

Promoted – Wicklow

