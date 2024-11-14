France in Nations League quarter-finals after Israel stalemate, Italy also advance

FRANCE REACHED THE Nations League quarter-finals after a dull 0-0 draw with Israel in a match overshadowed by tight security in and around the sparsely-filled Stade de France.

The hosts made the last-eight after group winners Italy defeated Belgium 1-0.

Thursday’s game in Paris took place under heavy security after fans from the Maccabi Tel Aviv club were attacked in Amsterdam last week following a Europa League match against Ajax.

Amsterdam’s mayor Femke Halsema said those attacks were a “poisonous cocktail of anti-Semitism and hooliganism”.

Stewards reportedly had to intervene to stop fans of both nations from clashing in the stands at tonight’s Nations League match in Paris.

Videos taken by spectators and posted on the X social media network showed fans, some with Israeli flags, running along the rows of seats at the Stade de France while other fans whistled and booed.

Stewards wearing orange bibs moved between the two groups to separate them.

Paris police told AFP it could not comment until it had received more information.

It took until the 20th minute for France captain N’Golo Kante — jinking into the six-yard box — to force a first save from Daniel Peretz.

Israel almost pounced after 35 minutes when centre back Raz Shlomo stole in unmarked at the far post, but missed the ball completely as he tried to side-foot home.

France managed 25 attempts on goal but Peretz had to make only two diving saves in the second half, first from Warren Zaire-Emery and then in added time from Christopher Nkunku.

Israeli hung on for their first point in the Nations League top tier.

Elsewhere, Sandro Tonali fired Italy into the quarter-finals with the only goal in a 1-0 win against Belgium in Brussels, completing his Azzurri comeback from a gambling ban which cost him a place at Euro 2024.

Newcastle United midfielder Tonali tapped home his first international goal 10 minutes into a hard-fought win at the King Baudouin Stadium.

The 24-year-old’s strike was crucial as Italy were guaranteed a spot in the last eight with a draw either against the Red Devils or with France on Sunday night.

Italy lead France by three points at the top of Group A2 and will battle with Les Bleus for first place at the San Siro.

And Erling Haaland was among the goalscorers as Norway beat Slovenia 4-1 in League B, Group 3.

Uefa Nations League results

League A

Group 2

Belgium 0 Italy 1 (Tonali 11)

France 0 Israel 0

League B

Group 2

Greece 0 England 3 (Watkins 7, Vlachodimos 78-og, Jones 82)

Ireland 1 (Ferguson 45) Finland 0

Group 3

Kazakhstan 0 Austria 2 (Baumgartner 15, Gregoritsch 25)

Slovenia 1 (Sesko 21-pen) Norway 4 (Nusa 4, 59, Haaland 45, Hauge 82)

League C

Group 4

North Macedonia 1 (Serafimov 57) Latvia 0

Armenia 0 Faroe Islands 1 (Davidsen 33-pen)

