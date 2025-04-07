Kerry defeat Cork by ten points to move closer to Munster U20 final

Results – Munster Football

Dalata Hotel Group U20 Championship

Kerry 1-22 Cork 1-12

Electric Ireland Minor Championship

Tipperary 1-16 Waterford 1-6

Clare 1-17 Limerick 1-9

*****

KERRY MOVED CLOSER to a return to the Munster U20 football final when they produced a dominant display to defeat Cork by ten points in Tralee tonight.

Advertisement

Tomás Ó Sé’s side led 1-9 to 0-7 at half-time with Austin Stacks player Ronan Carroll grabbing their goal.

They kicked on further in the second half with Paddy Lane (0-7), Daniel Kirby (0-4) and Eddie Healy (0-3) their impressive scoretakers on the night.

With nine minutes left, Kerry were 15 points clear after a dominant second-half showing saw them go ahead 1-20 to 0-8. Cork did rally with Ballincollig’s Danny Miskella scoring an excellent goal but they were still ten points in arrears at the finish.

Kerry aren top of the Phase 2 table after two games with their remaining fixture seeing them host Clare next Tuesday 15 April.

Cork host Tipperary on the same night, chasing the win to put them in the frame to reach the final on 28 April.

Tipperary meet Clare tomorrow night in New Inn at 7pm.

Scorers for Kerry: Paddy Lane 0-7 (0-2f, 1 2pt play), Ronan Carroll 1-2, Daniel Kirby 0-4 (1 2pt play), Eddie Healy 0-3, Odhran Ferris 0-2 (1 2pt play), Ciarán Collins, Killian Dennehy, Liam Evans, Tomás Kennedy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Darragh Gough 0-5 (1 2pt play, 1 2pt free), Danny Miskella 1-1, Dylan O’Neill 0-3, Luke Shorten, Gearóid Daly, Colm Clifford 0-1 each.

*****

In the opening games tonight of the Munster minor football championship, there were wins for Tipperary over Waterford by 1-16 to 1-6 in Fethard Town Park, and Clare against Limerick by 1-17 to 1-9 in Quilty.

The next Phase 1 fixtures on Monday 14 April see Waterford play Clare in Lemybrien, while Limerick take on Tipperary in Rathkeale.