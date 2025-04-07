Munster go back to Bordeaux 25 years after a special day there

IT FEELS FITTING that Munster are going back to Bordeaux 25 years on from their stunning win over Toulouse there in the 2000 Heineken Cup semi-finals.

On a beautiful sunny day at Stade Chaban Delmas – or Stade Lescure as it was known back then – Munster signalled their ascent to status as European contenders as they beat the French aristocrats in a thrilling contest.

Ronan O’Gara finished one sensational breakout score on an afternoon when he contributed 21 points in total, Jason ‘Dutchy’ Holland bagged an intercept try, and John Hayes barged over for a rare score.

As well as the memorable scenes on the pitch in that 31-25 win, the images of Munster fans taking over Bordeaux remain clear. That day in 2000 was arguably when the ‘Red Army’ was really born.

They’re still alive and well, as we saw in La Rochelle on Saturday. And now some of them will go back on the road to Bordeaux later this week as Munster face another knock-out game in France.

Those lucky enough to be heading over are in for a treat, and it’s a crying shame that the lack of time between the round of 16 and the quarter-finals means many others won’t be able to make the trip.

Union Bordeaux Bègles, formed as recently as 2006 when Stade Bordelais and Club Athlétique Bordeaux-Bègles Gironde merged, are clever operators. Bordeaux is a city of around 260,000 people but there are over a million in the wider metropolitan area. UBB have done an excellent job of attracting the locals.

They have had the highest average attendance of anyone in Europe for a number of years and though Leinster’s big gates at the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park mean they may challenge that title, Bordeaux are a smooth-running machine.

Another crowd of more than 32,000 packed into the sold-out stadium yesterday to watch their team overcome a spirited effort from Ulster.

Damian Penaud scores at the Chaban Delmas. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The fan experience is everything. For every home game, a big crowd gathers at the stadium entrance at Place Johnston around an hour and 45 minutes before kick-off to welcome the players. There’s a short walk from the bus into the dressing room, but it’s a raucous affair with music pumping, fans chanting, and flags being waved. Like at other French venues, it sets the tone.

Fans who arrive to the stadium early get discounted pints, there are live bands, and the club includes supporters when there’s big news. Yesterday, a group of young UBB fans announced a new three-year contract for homegrown centre Nicolas Depoortère, using big signs with his face and the numbers 2-0-2-8 on them. It was fun.

Prices are also fair for UBB fans. There are tickets for the Munster game available for as little as €7. Colm Dowling, an Irishman who has been living in Bordeaux for 15 years now, told us that season tickets go for €350.

It also helps that Bordeaux deliver value because they have a thrilling team packed with stars who play in cool kits. There is more than a touch of glamour about UBB.

As they raced into a 21-0 lead yesterday, it was only natural to fear for Ulster. And for Munster.

The place was bouncing. Damian Penaud and co. had already scorched in for three tries but the Bordeaux fans wanted more.

At that stage, there was a hint of worry that things could get ugly. And as Munster watched on from home, waiting for their Champions Cup quarter-final opposition to be confirmed, it might have been a bit intimidating.

But an hour later, Munster’s hopes were higher after Ulster fought back into the game. It’s impossible to know how much of it was about Bordeaux taking their foot off the pedal, but the errors Yannick Bru’s side made weren’t completely uncharacteristic. In their desire to find openings, UBB can sometimes be guilty of loose play. Ulster punished them for it a few times.

Munster will also have been encouraged by how forwards like Nick Timoney and James McNabney won lots of collisions against the big Bordeaux men.

Yet there were constant reminders of how Bordeaux can shred you in seconds. The 20-metre maul before Ben Tameifuna powerfully finished their second try was imposing. Penaud’s slaloming finish for their first was wondrous. The string of offloads before Romain Buros bagged their fourth was skillful and fluid. In those moments, it must feel like Bordeaux are a little unstoppable.

Joey Carbery with his son, Beau. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

It was good to see Joey Carbery enjoying his rugby so much, while Irish attack coach Noel McNamara has made a big impression in his first season with Bordeaux.

After dramatically beating La Rochelle, Munster forcefully stated their determination to go on and win this Champions Cup.

It would go down as a stunning achievement if they managed to do that because their reward for beating Bordeaux would be another trip to France in the semi-finals to face either defending champion Toulouse or the ever-improving Toulon. Throw in the fact that Leinster would probably be waiting in the final and it may well be the most difficult route to a trophy ever.

All of that is besides the point right now because Munster have to deal with the threats in front of them. Ian Costello will be showing his players images of what they can’t get away with against Bordeaux but equally, he can show them footage of the lung-busting scramble defence and breakdown work by Munster that kept La Rochelle at bay when they seemed to be building irresistible momentum.

The Munster coaches can also show their squad clips of what they will surely pitch as a soft underbelly in this Bordeaux team, who haven’t won any silverware. It’s up to Tadhg Beirne and his band of underdogs to expose any deficiencies.

Bordeaux will have plenty of opposition strengths to discuss. Beirne was as inspirational as ever in La Rochelle, Craig Casey and Jack Crowley managed the game calmly, Calvin Nash was an enforcer off the wing, Thaakir Abrahams added stardust, John Hodnett was destructive, the tight five fronted up, and Tom Ahern’s bench impact was important.

Munster looked well coached with a good plan. Defence coach Denis Leamy must have been proud, Mike Prendergast’s attack did damage, and Alex Codling’s forwards were well drilled. Munster have welcomed the experienced Chris Boyd back in for five weeks and his encouraging words must be useful.

So there is optimism in the Munster camp as they go through what will be a light week of training. They need to get to another emotional peak this weekend.

Leinster celebrate at Croke Park. Nick Elliot / INPHO Nick Elliot / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster get the quarter-final weekend rolling on Friday as Glasgow visit Dublin. Leo Cullen’s men will be favourites again having steamrolled a mismatched Harlequins team last weekend.

The defence was poor but Leinster deserve credit for how slick and cohesive they were. This frontline team had plenty of time together to prepare as others shone on the URC tour to South Africa. The manner in which passes stuck and the Leinster defence smothered Harlequins showed that the fortnight of prep was well spent.

Franco Smith’s Glasgow will certainly be better and it would be a shock if Nigel Carolan’s attack doesn’t fire some genuine shots, but Leinster should have the quality to earn a home semi-final against Northampton or Castres.

Their side of the draw is clearly favourable and there is a big opportunity to reach a remarkable fourth consecutive Champions Cup final. It will be interesting to see what kind of crowd Leinster pull in on Friday. Again, the incredibly short turnaround makes life very difficult.

The other two quarter-finals will be intriguing. The seeding system means that despite their excellent pool-stage efforts, winning four from four, Toulouse are away in Toulon this weekend. The latter were involved in a madcap game against Saracens last weekend but scoring 72 points will have boosted their already growing confidence.

Third in the Top 14 and playing good rugby recently, Toulon will give it a right crack against the Antoine Dupont-less Toulouse. The defending champions took their time to get rolling against Sale, but there were bursts of the familiar quality when they did. Dethroning them will be seriously challenging.

Northampton have been having a torrid time in the Premiership and miss the might of Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam, but they’ve earned a winnable quarter-final at home to Castres, a fresh face in this stage of the competition.

The French men are unfashionable but all the more worthy of respect for that. Castres have little to lose but Northampton will fancy their chances of going through to a repeat of last season’s semi-final away to Leinster.

Last weekend had a couple of thrilling encounters amid a few non-contests, so it feels like the Champions Cup will really get rolling with these quarter-finals.